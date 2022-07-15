Case registered after riots in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth

KARACHI: A case has been registered after rioting and violent protests in Sohrab Goth area following communal clashes over the killing of a youth in Hyderabad.

The murder of Bilal Kaka allegedly by restaurateurs of Afghan origin triggered a strong reaction as several nationalist groups shut down shops in Hyderabad and demanded the expulsion of Afghan refugees from the province.

In Sohrab Goth, enraged protesters blocked the Super Highway on Thursday against the incident which triggered riots. Motorway Police closed the highway from Jamali Pull and the traffic coming to Karachi from Hyderabad was diverted.

The protestors also attacked police pickets at Al Asif Square and set a vehicle on fire. Two motorcycles and a bus were also set ablaze. A heavy contingent of Rangers and police reached the spot to control the situation.

A case has been registered at the Sohrab Goth police station against rioting, damaging public property, murder and other offenses. The FIR filed by the police said the protestors also snatched 9mm and several rounds of ammunition from security personnel.

The complaint said police resorted to firing teargas to disperse the protestors. It said that around one to two thousand people were involved in the riots. Four people were injured and two others were killed in the incident, while police took prompt and arrested 14 protestors.

Suspect sent to jail

Bilal Kaka and his four friends were having dinner at Super Salateen Hotel along the Hyderabad Bypass when they had an argument with the waiter. They approached the owner with the complaint but the situation worsened and a fight ensued.

Bilal was fatally attacked with iron barbeque skewers. He was pronounced dead on arrival at Liaquat University Hospital. Bilal brother Salam Kaka has nominated the owner Haji Shah Sawar and four others in the FIR lodged at Bhitai Nagar police station in Hyderabad.

On Friday, police presented the suspect Shah Sarwar in court of a judicial magistrate in Hyderabad. The court sent the suspect on a seven day judicial remand to jail.

Post mortem report

The killing also sparked clashed in Hyderabad, Sakrand, Naushero Feroz, Larkana and other cities of Sindh. Political parties have urged caution over the incident to prevent communal clashes.

The post-mortem report of Bilal Kaka has been released which shows that the youth died after being hit on the head, back and chest with an iron rod.

The report said six parts on the body were severely affected while two parts of the head were hit hard with an iron rod.

It said the right lung stopped working due to accumulation of blood. Kaka’s heart and brain stopped working due to lung infection and ultimately led to his death.

