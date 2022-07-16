ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Amir Muqam has said the federal government would provide one million rupees as compensation to each flood-affected family of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a news conference in Peshawar on Saturday, he said the Communication Department has been directed to conduct a survey of the damages caused by the recent rains and floods in different parts of the province.

The advisor asked the provincial government to cooperate with the federal government for provision of subsidised flour to the masses of the province.

Pakistan has been braving heavy monsoon rainfalls this year as predicted by the Met Department and more showers are expected across the country, reported BOL News.

The Met department has predicted more downpours in different parts of the country including Sindh, Quetta, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Gilgit Baltistan.