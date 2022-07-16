Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Pakistan Weather Update: Centre announces Rs1 mn compensation for each flood-affected family of KP
Pakistan Weather Update: Centre announces Rs1 mn compensation for each flood-affected family of KP

Pakistan Weather Update: Centre announces Rs1 mn compensation for each flood-affected family of KP

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan Weather Update: Centre announces Rs1 mn compensation for each flood-affected family of KP
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Amir Muqam has said the federal government would provide one million rupees as compensation to each flood-affected family of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a news conference in Peshawar on Saturday, he said the Communication Department has been directed to conduct a survey of the damages caused by the recent rains and floods in different parts of the province.

The advisor asked the provincial government to cooperate with the federal government for provision of subsidised flour to the masses of the province.

Read more: Pakistan weather update: More rains to hit parts of the country

Pakistan has been braving heavy monsoon rainfalls this year as predicted by the Met Department and more showers are expected across the country, reported BOL News.

Advertisement

The Met department has predicted more downpours in different parts of the country including Sindh, Quetta, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Gilgit Baltistan.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Court reserves verdict in Fawad Chaudhry's sedition case
Court reserves verdict in Fawad Chaudhry's sedition case
SHC expresses annoyance for not regularizing staff
SHC expresses annoyance for not regularizing staff
Maryam Nawaz is to land at 3pm today in Lahore
Maryam Nawaz is to land at 3pm today in Lahore
NIH registered 17 new COVID-19 cases
NIH registered 17 new COVID-19 cases
Court adjourns Fawad Chaudhry post-arrest bail case
Court adjourns Fawad Chaudhry post-arrest bail case
DRAP all set to digitize its systems by end of 2023
DRAP all set to digitize its systems by end of 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story