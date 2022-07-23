MULTAN: Giving clarification over his direction to not to cast vote in favour of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) candidate in the election of Punjab chief minister, Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain on Saturday said how he could support the ones who criticised the state institutions.

“Parvez Elahi was my candidate for the post of chief minister, even today he is my candidate and would remain so tomorrow also,” Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said in a statement.

He said his relations with the institutions spanned about three to four decades. So, he said, how he could support those who roasted them. He linked stability in Pakistan to existance of institutions and said criticising was a different thing but using inappropriate language against institutions could not be tolerated.

Ch Shujaat said institutes considered integrity of the country their duty.

“I cannot allow such a shameful language against institutions. Whenever patriotic Pakistanis will hear such a thing, they will give a befitting response to it,” he said.

A day ago, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan had said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had succeeded in getting elected its Chief Minister in Punjab Assembly due to correct decision of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and efforts of allied parties, particularly Pakistan Peoples’ Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for strengthening democracy.

Addressing a press conference at Model Town along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and PML-N Leader Talal Chaudhry, he had said that PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, being an experienced and patriotic politician, deserved full appreciation as all the PML-N and its allied parties appreciated his decision to get Hamza Shehbaz Sharif elected as chief minister.

Rana Sanaullah Khan had said that the success of the PML-N in Punjab Assembly was made possible due to aspirations of people, adding that the PML-N had defeated those elements who were trying to create unrest in the country. “Now all such attempts have been foiled”.

“Today’s re-election of Hamza Shahbaz as Punjab Chief Minister is victory of democracy,” he had said. He had said that no parliamentarian can vote against the direction of the party head as per the Supreme Court’s ruling.