Chairman PCB meets Ambassador of Netherlands Wouter Plomp

Chairman PCB meets Ambassador of Netherlands Wouter Plomp

Articles
Advertisement
Chairman PCB meets Ambassador of Netherlands Wouter Plomp

Chairman PCB

Advertisement

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja on Tuesday, meets with the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan, Wouter Plomp. The PCB Chairman briefed him about the status of cricket in Pakistan.

According to the details, the ambassador of the Netherlands, accompanied by Ramiz Raja, visited the Qazafi Stadium, Lahore. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisal Hasnain and Director of International Cricket Zakir Khan were also present during the stadium tour.

The ambassador also brought up the subject of the upcoming trip to the Netherlands by the Pakistan cricket team. For the first time, the Pakistani team will travel to Amsterdam at the beginning of August to compete in three One-Day Internationals.

Also Read

In a tweet, the official Twitter handle of PCB mentioned, “Netherlands Ambassador to Pakistan Wouter Plomp met PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja at the Pakistan cricket headquarters in Lahore. Pakistan will play their first-ever bilateral ODI series versus the Netherlands next month.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story