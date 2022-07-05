Chairman PCB meets Ambassador of Netherlands Wouter Plomp

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja on Tuesday, meets with the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan, Wouter Plomp. The PCB Chairman briefed him about the status of cricket in Pakistan.

According to the details, the ambassador of the Netherlands, accompanied by Ramiz Raja, visited the Qazafi Stadium, Lahore. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisal Hasnain and Director of International Cricket Zakir Khan were also present during the stadium tour.

The ambassador also brought up the subject of the upcoming trip to the Netherlands by the Pakistan cricket team. For the first time, the Pakistani team will travel to Amsterdam at the beginning of August to compete in three One-Day Internationals.

In a tweet, the official Twitter handle of PCB mentioned, “Netherlands Ambassador to Pakistan Wouter Plomp met PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja at the Pakistan cricket headquarters in Lahore. Pakistan will play their first-ever bilateral ODI series versus the Netherlands next month.”

Netherlands Ambassador to Pakistan Wouter Plomp met PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja at the Pakistan cricket headquarters in Lahore. Pakistan will play their first-ever bilateral ODI series versus the Netherlands next month. pic.twitter.com/DP3ytL3XW5 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 5, 2022