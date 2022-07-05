Advertisement
Edition: English


Chairman PTI Imran Khan condemns arrest of journalist Imran Riaz Khan

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan took to Twitter and condemned the arbitrary arrest of the senior anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan on Wednesday, BOL News reports. 

In a tweet Imran Khan wrote while condemning the arrest of the senior journalist, he said, “I strongly condemn the arbitrary arrest of @ImranRiazKhan by Punjab police tonight. The country is descending into fascism just to make our nation accept an Imported Govt comprising of mega crooks. It is time for everyone, esp the media, to unite & stand up against this fascism.

It is pertinent here to mention that IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had directed the Islamabad deputy commissioner and IG police not to harass senior journalists including Imran Khan, Bol news anchorperson Sami Ibrahim, Jameel Farooqui, and Sabir Shakir. The high court had reportedly barred police from arresting them without taking prior permission from the court.

Condemning the arrest, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Asad Umar also said that the arrest of Imran Riaz Khan was reprehensible. “Opinions are answered with arguments, not arrests,” he said.

