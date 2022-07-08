Chakwal court denies remand of Imran Riaz Khan

The Area Magistrate Chakwal rejected the request for physical remand of Imran Riaz Khan on Friday

The orders were issued for his judicial extradition

An Attock court on Thursday also granted immediate relief to Senior Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan

CHAKWAL: The Area Magistrate Chakwal Muhammad Asif pronounced verdict in the case of senior anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan on Friday and rejected the request for his physical remand, reports Bol News.

The sources in the know informed that the request submitted by the Police for Imran Riaz’s custody was rejected by the court and orders were issued for his judicial extradition.

Earlier, an Attock court on Thursday granted immediate relief to Senior Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan and dismissed the case against him. The senior anchorperson was brought before the court and the police demanded his three-day physical remand which was denied by the court.

Notably, the senior journalist was detained by police days ago from Islamabad Toll Plaza and Islamabad High Court (IHC) wrapped up his case saying that the case falls under the jurisdiction of the Lahore High Court.

The order by the Attock court holds that Imran Riaz be immediately released if he wasn’t needed in any other case adding that any legal action should be taken strictly in accordance with the law.

The journalist was then presented before the court in Chakwal where his physical remand was denied.

