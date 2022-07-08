Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chakwal court denies remand of Imran Riaz Khan

Chakwal court denies remand of Imran Riaz Khan

Articles
Advertisement
Chakwal court denies remand of Imran Riaz Khan
Advertisement
  • The Area Magistrate Chakwal rejected the request for physical remand of Imran Riaz Khan on Friday
  • The orders were issued for his judicial extradition
  • An Attock court on Thursday also granted immediate relief to Senior Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan
Advertisement

CHAKWAL: The Area Magistrate Chakwal Muhammad Asif pronounced verdict in the case of senior anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan on Friday and rejected the request for his physical remand, reports Bol News.

The sources in the know informed that the request submitted by the Police for Imran Riaz’s custody was rejected by the court and orders were issued for his judicial extradition.

Earlier, an Attock court on Thursday granted immediate relief to Senior Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan and dismissed the case against him. The senior anchorperson was brought before the court and the police demanded his three-day physical remand which was denied by the court.

Notably, the senior journalist was detained by police days ago from Islamabad Toll Plaza and Islamabad High Court (IHC) wrapped up his case saying that the case falls under the jurisdiction of the Lahore High Court.

The order by the Attock court holds that Imran Riaz be immediately released if he wasn’t needed in any other case adding that any legal action should be taken strictly in accordance with the law.

Advertisement

The journalist was then presented before the court in Chakwal where his physical remand was denied.

Also Read

Court grants release to anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan
Court grants release to anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan

An Attock court on Thursday granted immediate relief to Senior Anchorperson Imran...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
RUDA holds public hearing on industrial zone
RUDA holds public hearing on industrial zone
Asad Baloch criticizes center for its indifference to Balochistan
Asad Baloch criticizes center for its indifference to Balochistan
PM Shehbaz expresses desire to upgrade economic ties with Russia
PM Shehbaz expresses desire to upgrade economic ties with Russia
New policy on Toshakhana to be more transparent, centre tells LHC
New policy on Toshakhana to be more transparent, centre tells LHC
Two cops martyred in Khyber Agency check post attack
Two cops martyred in Khyber Agency check post attack
Earthquake 5.6 magnitude on Richter scale jolts KP
Earthquake 5.6 magnitude on Richter scale jolts KP
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story