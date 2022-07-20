Advertisement
  News
  Pakistan
  • Chaudhry Shujaat throws his weight behind Pervaiz Elahi for Punjab CM
Chaudhry Shujaat throws his weight behind Pervaiz Elahi for Punjab CM

Chaudhry Shujaat throws his weight behind Pervaiz Elahi for Punjab CM

Articles
Chaudhry Shujaat throws his weight behind Pervaiz Elahi for Punjab CM

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said Wednesday that Pervaiz Elahi is the party’s candidate for Punjab chief minister slot, Bol News reported.

In his policy statement, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said the right to rule belongs to a party, which has been given a mandate by the people of the province.

Pervaiz Elahi is the candidate for Punjab’s chief ministership of PML-Q, he made it clear and added it’s not a matter of degrading someone but the survival of the country lies in focusing on the problems of the masses.

Shujaat said he is not going to release any letters regarding the Punjab CM election process and also stressed the need for immediate general elections in the country.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) issued instructions to its members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) ahead of the election of a new provincial Chief Minister (CM) on July 22.

In the notice, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid has directed the MPAs to vote for PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the election of Punjab chief minister after the party has declared the Punjab Assembly Speaker as its candidate.

Punjab by-polls

On July 17, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) got successful to achieve the required number of PA seats to form its government in Punjab and oust Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shehbaz.

PTI secured victory on the required number of provincial assembly seats during Punjab by-polls. The Imran Khan-led party and its ally PML-Q will be having a total of 188 seats in the Punjab Assembly after its recent victory in the by-elections.

