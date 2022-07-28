Chinese firm unveils micro-inverter to aid Pakistan’s rural areas

Zhejiang Beny Electric Company, a Chinese inverter manufacturer, has just released a line of micro-inverters for household systems

China Economic Net (CEN), these inverters can assist rural populations in far-flung and isolated portions of Pakistan in making the best use of their limited resources, such as the sun

Off-grid solar panels are becoming increasingly popular in Pakistan’s rural areas, particularly among the poor who cannot afford traditional lights or large-scale renewable projects

The maximum output power is up to 721W/channel for PV panels with 60, 66, or 72 cells Advertisement

BEIJING: Zhejiang Beny Electric Company, a Chinese inverter manufacturer, has just released a line of micro-inverters for household systems. China Economic Net (CEN), these inverters can assist rural populations in far-flung and isolated portions of Pakistan in making the best use of their limited resources, such as the sun.

Off-grid solar panels are becoming increasingly popular in Pakistan’s rural areas, particularly among the poor who cannot afford traditional lights or large-scale renewable projects.

These folks just purchase a panel or two and expose them to the sun, either on their roofs or outdoors in the open air if they live under thatched roofs, despite the fact that these devices can only power fans or other tiny equipment.

According to a solar panel and inverter vendor in Malakand, two types, BYM550 (550-volt ampere) and BYM700 (700VA) might be game changers for individuals, particularly those living in rural regions. “These mini-inverters can also serve small families in metropolitan settings,” he says.

Advertisement

The BYM550 and BYM700 may be linked to a single panel to enable module-level maintenance and control of the PV Station by monitoring the power generation of each module as instructed by the firm.

Also Read Pak Army assisting authorities during urban flooding in Baluchistan and GB RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army troops are assisting civil administration in rescue and relief...

The maximum output power is up to 721W/channel for PV panels with 60, 66, or 72 cells. The static maximum power point tracking (MPPT) efficiency is 99.80%, while the peak efficiency is 97.5% and the EURO efficiency is 97.5%.