Christian Turner: Pakistan’s population will be double in next 30 years

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Christian Turner on Tuesday stated that Pakistan’s population was likely to double in the next 30 years putting tremendous pressure on its resources that necessitated an appropriate response to solve the pressing issue.

Christian Turner made these remarks during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of World Population Day, a teamwork event carried here in a joint effort of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Pakistan, British High Commission, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination (NHSRC), and Population Programme Wing (PPW), the event revolved around the theme” A world of 8 billion: Toward that adaptable future for all – Harnessing opportunities and ensuring rights and choices for all,” a news release said.

While addressing the ceremony, British High Commissioner Christian Turner remarked, “The business-as-usual attitude needs to cease.

It is necessary to discuss family planning. The UK is the largest donor to Family Planning in Pakistan and has been aiding the country since 2012. Delivering Accelerated Family Planning in Pakistan (DAFPAK) is a £90 million initiative that has reached 7 million family planning clients largely from underprivileged populations. The UK remains committed to aiding Pakistan.” While addressing the World Population Day event via a video testimony, President Dr. Arif Alvi voiced worry over the continual population rise and the insufficient resources available in Pakistan.

He emphasized that the government needs to use all possibilities to educate the public about the negative repercussions of population expansion not only on human health, especially of mother and child, but also on the economic as well as social lives of people.

Minister for Health, Abdul Qadir Patel observed that Pakistan’s population is anticipated to quadruple in the next 30 years. He urged that all partners and stakeholders including civil society groups and NGOs should come together and join hands with the government to confront this rising issue.

DG Population, Population Programme Wing (PPW), Dr. Sabina Durrani commented that parents have the right to freely and responsibly decide the number and spacing of their children to fulfill the fundamental rights of their children and family by maintaining a Balance or Tawazun between their family size and resources.

“Population is a denominator to every crisis and concern confronting Pakistan right now. We must allocate appropriate money for accelerated Family Planning in Pakistan to realize the benefits of demographic dividend,” stated Dr. Shabnam Sarfraz, Member Social Sector & Devolution, Planning Commission, Government of Pakistan.

She further observed that for a modern and affluent Pakistan, we must give equal chances to men and women in education, work, and business.

Dr. Bakhtior Kadirov, country representative for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Pakistan, urged a focus on every individual, on ensuring our planet can meet our needs and those of future generations, on human rights, and on leaving no one behind.

Shehzad Roy, a singer, philanthropist, and brand ambassador for Family Planning in Pakistan, demanded the government to ensure that before a married couple visits the Nikkah registrar to obtain a marriage certificate, they are required to complete a basic reproductive health course so that they have adequate knowledge about family planning and birth spacing before beginning their married life.

Shehzad continued, “This will not only encourage individuals to use family planning measures but also raise women’s knowledge of their fundamental rights.” In Pakistan, the demand for family planning remains staggeringly large.

In the next 30 years, Pakistan’s population is predicted to double if we don’t make a significant shift to address issues such as misperceptions, a shortage of qualified health personnel, and a communication gap amongst partners.