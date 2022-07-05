Advertisement
CM Balochistan ensures relief for the rain victims in Quetta

CM Balochistan ensures relief for the rain victims in Quetta

Image: File

  • CM Balochistan ordered a report to be presented regarding the life and property loss in the province due to rain
  • He also expressed immense grief over the damages caused by the heavy rain that hit the province
  • He underscored that the local government has been standing strong with the rain affectees
QUETTA: Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo sought a report from the concerned authorities regarding the damage caused by the recent heavy rain in Quetta city and adjoining areas, reported Bol News on Tuesday.

The CM also expressed immense grief over the loss of life and property in the province amid the heavy downpour that caused incidents in different areas.

He underscored that the local government has been standing strong with the rain affectees and the people of the province will not be left in misery. Bizenjo also said that compensations would be made for the rain victims.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also directed PDMA to expedite the rescue services in the region and to ensure the rehabilitation measures adding that the steps should be taken on a war footing for the drainage of rainwater from the low-lying and central areas of the city.

Notably, heavy rains in Balochistan have so far killed six people and left seven missing. According to PDMA, torrential rains across Balochistan have also left several houses destroyed despite the life loss.

The PDMA also said the rains have severely damaged standing crops, but an emergency cell has been set up in Quetta.

