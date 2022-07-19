CM elections in Punjab Assembly: State institutions will not intervene during elections

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill on the floor that the Government Institutions would not intervene during the selection of the Chief Minister of Punjab

During the assembly session of the province, the deputy opposition leader Raja Basharat put forward the resolution in front of the house, which was approved unanimously by the house representatives

The resolution also claimed that government terrorism is at its height. Raja Basharat said in front of the house that our fellow members of the assembly are being pressurized and are threatened

Advertisement

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution on the floor that the Government Institutions would not intervene during the selection of the Chief Minister of Punjab, BOL News reports.

During the assembly session of the province, the deputy opposition leader Raja Basharat put forward the resolution in front of the house, which was approved unanimously by the house representatives. The resolution stated that the secret agencies and other institutions harassing the opposition members and were tracing them everywhere. The state machinery was also in use against the opposition assembly members, the resolution stated.

As per the details, the resolution also claimed that government terrorism is at its height. Raja Basharat said in front of the house that our fellow members of the assembly are being pressurized and are threatened.

“The state machinery is being utilized against us, this house is being continuously intruded on by the secret government agencies, and we condemn it,” Raja Basharat added on the assembly floor.

Advertisement

Also Read Christian Turner: Pakistan’s population will be double in next 30 years ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Christian Turner on Tuesday stated that Pakistan’s population...

According to the BOL News report, the resolution also cited that the elections of the Chief Minister of Punjab are being executed on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Any kind of intervention or any efforts to prevent the elections for the CM will result in contempt of court. The state agencies are obliged to respect the directive of the court, the resolution remarked.