CM Parvez directs to assist flood victims in Punjab

LAHORE: Parvez Ilahi, Chief Minister of Punjab, has directed authorities to provide financial aid for the flood victims of Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, and Mianwali. Eight lac rupees will be provided to the families of the deceased, BOL News reported on Sunday.

According to the details, the patron of Punjab said, “loss of homes, crops, and livestock will be estimated and the families will be provided assistance according to it.” He claimed that the Rescue 1122 crew was the first to reach the flood victim areas. The CM also directed to repair of the roads in the flood-affected areas.

He also directed the authorities and the concerned health departments to establish medical camps to assist people. CM Parvez Elahi remarked, “Anti-snake-bite and anti-cholera medicines should be available in the medical camps. The dry ration should be distributed amongst the poor people in the adjoining areas.”

Moreover, he directed the authorities to install water pumps for dewatering the flood-affected areas. “Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, RPOs, and DPOs, along with other elected representatives, should not leave any flood areas to assist the victims,” he added. Furthermore, CM Parvez directed the authorities to monitor the relief activities and report them on a daily basis.

“All concerned departments should intensify relief activities in a coordinated manner,” CM Parvez mandated. “I will also visit the flood-affected areas. In such circumstances, I will not leave my brothers and sisters in such a disastrous situation. “