CM Punjab announces free electricity for households with up to 100 units consumption

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif announced on Monday that the Punjab government will provide free electricity to domestic users consuming up to 100 units of power.

He was addressing a press conference here when said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government forced the scourge of power cuts on the nation and underscored that the government’s focus is not to save politics but the country.

The leader said that the PML-N-led government left the country in 2018 with zero load-shedding adding that Pakistan needs to be put back on track immediately.

Hamza Shehbaz alleged that the incompetent government of PTI has been admitting that they failed to run the country smoothly since the moment the PTI government was toppled.

Hamza underscored that he would not fool the citizens in the province but strive hard to bring prosperity to Punjab. Shehbaz also questioned the nation that wouldn’t the people agree that the PML-N-led government left the country in 2018 with an over 5% growth rate.

While touching on the political and economic crisis in the country, he said that the country never witnessed such a worsening situation in Pakistan adding that the nation has been fed up with listening to the slogans of thieves in PTI rallies.

The decisions announced by the incumbent government are harsh but would lead the country back on track. “We have been aiming to bring Pakistan back on the development track.”

