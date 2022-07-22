CM Punjab election: Hamza Shahbaz vs Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: All eyes are set on the crucial Punjab Assembly session today to elect the new Leader of the House that is going to be held at 4pm in the Assembly hall.
SC Lahore Registry opens late night
The Lahore Registry of Supreme Court has been opened and the staff has been directed to reach the registry.
The Deputy Registrar will receive the PTI and PML-Q petition.
The petition will reportedly be heard tonight.
PTI, PML-Q MPAs and workers reach SC
The PTI and PML-Q MPAs and workers have reached the Supreme Court Registry Lahore to file a petition against the Punjab Assembly Speaker Deputy’s ruling.
Talking to the media on the occasion, Chaudhry Pervaiz termed the speaker’s ruling illegal and unconstitutional.
Liberty Chowk now…. pic.twitter.com/iwcrxrtHVx
— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 22, 2022
Hamza Sharif will take oath at 11pm tonight
Hamza Sharif will take oath as Punjab Chief Minister at 11pm tonight, as per media reports .
The Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker has declared Hamza Sharif as the winning candidate, retaining the slot of Punjab Chief Ministership as he has gained 179 votes while Pervaiz Elahi got 176 votes after excluding the ten votes of the PML-Q.
PTI announces protests across country
The PTI has announced to hold protests across the country against the country.
Hammad Azhar has called the Lahoriites to reach the Liberty Chowk to register their protest against the illegal decision of the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker.
PTI, PML-Q announce to approach SC against Deputy Speaker’s verdict
The PTI and PML-Q have announced to approach SC against Deputy Speaker’s verdict.
Earlier, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly rejected the votes of PML-Q members, quoting the letter of PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.
According to the Deputy Speaker, the PML-Q president has asked him on the telephone not to count the votes of the members.
Aik Zardari Sab Pe Bhaari
— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) July 22, 2022
Deputy Speaker rejects PML-Q votes
Elahi gains 186 while Hamza gets 179 votes
Sources as per Bol TV said that Pervaiz Elahi has gained 186 votes whereas Hamza Sharif has got 179 votes.
Counting process of votes completes
The counting process of votes has been completed and the Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly will announce the result very shortly.
Voting process for Punjab CM election completes
The voting process for Punjab CM election has been completed and polling agents are counting votes. Very soon the results will be announced.
Venue for meeting of Shujaat and Zardari reportedly changes
The venue for the meeting of Shujaat and Zardari has reportedly changed due to the protest of the PML-Q outside the Chaudhry House in Lahore.
The media report said that they might meet at some hotel and another place.
Ten PML-Q MPAs cast vote
According to Bol TV, so far the ten members of PML-Q including Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have cast their votes.
The voting is still in progress in the Punjab Assembly.
All 10 Parliamentary Party members of the Punjab assembly decided in their Parliamentary meeting that Pervaiz Elahi sb will be CM candidate. If Dep Speaker does not allow these votes on basis of Ch Shujaat letter he will violating the Constitution of Pakistan and his oath ! pic.twitter.com/27kd13qUB1
— Hussain Ellahi (@EllahiHussain) July 22, 2022
PML-Q workers protest against Shujaat and his son
The workers of the PML-Q are protesting against Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain outside his residence.
They raised slogans against Shujaat, his son and Asif Ali Zardari.
Talking to the media outside the Shujaat’s house, they said that Shujaat and his son have been sold out and their heads have downed in shame due to their disloyalty to Pervaiz Elahi.
They said that their leaders are only Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Monis Elahi.
They are still protesting outside the house of Shujaat till filing this report.
Voting for Punjab CM election starts
The voting for Punjab CM election has started.
Chaudhry Shujaat refuses to support Imran’s candidate
PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has refused to support Imran Khan’s candidate for the slot of Punjab CM but he can support anyone else.
This dramatic turn has changed the whole scenario of the Punjab CM election.
Session of Punjab Assembly starts
The session of the Punjab Assembly started after a delay of three hours.
PML-N asks workers to reach Punjab Assembly
Bol TV reported that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has asked its workers to reach the Punjab Assembly.
The channel further said that the PML-N in its WhatsApp group ordered the activists to reach the assembly but it could not be ascertained why the PML-N is asking its worker to gather before the assembly.
Zardari again reaches Shujaat’s residence
PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has again reached the residence of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to discuss new emerging situation in Punjab.
Zardari is trying his best to cut deal with the PML-Q president and persuade him to favour Hamza Sharif for the election of Punjab CM.
صوبائی اسمبلی کے اجلاس میں غیر ضروری تاخیر سپریم کورٹ کے واضع احکامات کی خلاف ورزی ہے، وکلاء کو توہین عدالت کی کاروائ کے لئے کہ دیا ہے، اب سے کچھ دیر بعد ڈپٹی اسپیکر کیخلاف توہین عدالت کی درخواست سپریم کورٹ میں دائر کی جارہی ہے۔
— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 22, 2022
وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب حمزہ شہباز شریف اور حکومتی ایم پی ایز کی مقامی ہوٹل میں نمازِ جمعہ کی ادائیگی!
نمازِ جمعہ کے بعد درود و سلام پڑھا گیا ۔۔ pic.twitter.com/p9xETZvT8V
— PML(N) (@pmln_org) July 22, 2022
ہم نے اعلیٰ عدلیہ سے بھی سندھ ہاؤس اور ہارس ٹریڈنگ کا نوٹس لینے کی اپیل کی تھی اور آج بھی کچھ جماعتیں بضد ہیں کہ ضمیر فروشی کے زریعے اقلیت کو اکثریت میں تبدیل کیا جائے لیکن اب ایسا ممکن نہیں۔ @SMQureshiPTI
#MandateVsMafia pic.twitter.com/zuXh0KsUHz
— PTI (@PTIofficial) July 22, 2022
186 in punjab assembly lobby pic.twitter.com/OK7xIskJRw
— Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 22, 2022
LAHORE: Punjab Assembly’s session to elect new Leader of the House will be held at Assembly Chambers in Lahore at 4:00 pm on Friday (today).
Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari will chair the session.
During the session, a runoff election will be held for the slot of Punjab Chief Minister between Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi.
First they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they fight you. Then you win. It is Imran Khan’s time to win. Inshallah #MandateVsMafia
— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 22, 2022
Indeed defining for Pakistan! Extremely important for our social fabric and generations to come. Insha’ALLAH Insaf will win. #MandateVsMafia
— Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) July 22, 2022
