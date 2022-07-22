Advertisement
Edition: English
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • CM Punjab election: Hamza Shahbaz vs Pervaiz Elahi
Articles
Image: File

LAHORE: All eyes are set on the crucial Punjab Assembly session today to elect the new Leader of the House that is going to be held at 4pm in the Assembly hall.

 

00:08 (PST)23 Jul

SC Lahore Registry opens late night

The Lahore Registry of Supreme Court has been opened and the staff has been directed to reach the registry.

The Deputy Registrar will receive the PTI and PML-Q petition.

The petition will reportedly be heard tonight.

00:02 (PST)23 Jul

PTI, PML-Q MPAs and workers reach SC

The PTI and PML-Q MPAs and workers have reached the Supreme Court Registry Lahore to file a petition against the Punjab Assembly Speaker Deputy’s ruling.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Chaudhry Pervaiz termed the speaker’s ruling illegal and unconstitutional.

23:46 (PST)22 Jul

22:22 (PST)22 Jul

Hamza Sharif will take oath at 11pm tonight

Hamza Sharif will take oath as Punjab Chief Minister at 11pm tonight, as per media reports .

The Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker has declared Hamza Sharif as the winning candidate, retaining the slot of Punjab Chief Ministership as he has gained 179 votes while Pervaiz Elahi got 176 votes after excluding the ten votes of the PML-Q.

22:16 (PST)22 Jul

PTI announces protests across country

The PTI has announced to hold protests across the country against the country.

Hammad Azhar has called the Lahoriites to reach the Liberty Chowk to register their protest against the illegal decision of the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker.

22:12 (PST)22 Jul

PTI, PML-Q announce to approach SC against Deputy Speaker’s verdict

The PTI and PML-Q have announced to approach SC against Deputy Speaker’s verdict.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly rejected the votes of PML-Q members,  quoting the letter of PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

According to the Deputy Speaker, the PML-Q president has asked him on the telephone not to count the votes of the members.

The Deputy Speaker has declared Hamza Sharif as the winning candidate, retaining the slot of Punjab Chief Ministership as he has gained 179 votes while Pervaiz Elahi got 176 votes after excluding the ten votes of the PML-Q.

21:41 (PST)22 Jul

21:19 (PST)22 Jul

Deputy Speaker rejects PML-Q votes

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly has rejected the votes of PML-Q members,  quoting the letter of PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

According to the Deputy Speaker, the PML-Q president has asked him on the telephone not to count the votes of the members.

The Deputy Speaker has declared Hamza Sharif as the winning candidate, retaining the slot of Punjab Chief Ministership as he has gained 179 votes while Pervaiz Elahi got 176 votes after excluding the ten votes of the PML-Q.

 

 

21:08 (PST)22 Jul

Elahi gains 186 while Hamza gets 179 votes

Sources as per Bol TV said that Pervaiz Elahi has gained 186 votes whereas Hamza Sharif has got 179 votes.

21:05 (PST)22 Jul

Counting process of votes completes

The counting process of votes has been completed and the Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly will announce the result very shortly.

20:50 (PST)22 Jul

Voting process for Punjab CM election completes

The voting process for Punjab CM election has been completed and polling agents are counting votes. Very soon the results will be announced.

20:45 (PST)22 Jul

Venue for meeting of Shujaat and Zardari reportedly changes

The venue for the meeting of Shujaat and Zardari has reportedly changed due to the protest of the PML-Q outside the Chaudhry House in Lahore.

The media report said that they might meet at some hotel and another place.

20:34 (PST)22 Jul

Ten PML-Q MPAs cast vote

According to Bol TV, so far the ten members of PML-Q including Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have cast their votes.

The voting is still in progress in the Punjab Assembly.

20:05 (PST)22 Jul

 

19:52 (PST)22 Jul

PML-Q workers protest against  Shujaat and his son

The workers of the PML-Q are protesting against Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain outside his residence.

They raised slogans against Shujaat, his son and Asif Ali Zardari.

Talking to the media outside the Shujaat’s house, they said that Shujaat and his son have been sold out and their heads have downed in shame due to their disloyalty to Pervaiz Elahi.

They said that their leaders are only Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Monis Elahi.

They are still protesting outside the house of Shujaat till filing this report.

 

19:35 (PST)22 Jul

Voting for Punjab CM election starts

The voting for Punjab CM election has started.

18:59 (PST)22 Jul

Chaudhry Shujaat refuses to support Imran’s candidate

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has refused to support Imran Khan’s candidate for the slot of Punjab CM but he can support anyone else.

This dramatic turn has changed the whole scenario of the Punjab CM election.

19:04 (PST)22 Jul

Session of Punjab Assembly starts

The session of the Punjab Assembly started after a delay of three hours.

 

18:33 (PST)22 Jul

PML-N asks workers to reach Punjab Assembly

Bol TV reported that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has asked its workers to reach the Punjab Assembly.

The channel further said that the PML-N in its WhatsApp group ordered the activists to reach the assembly but it could not be ascertained why the PML-N is asking its worker to gather before the assembly.

00:00 (PST)22 Jul

Zardari again reaches Shujaat’s residence

PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has again reached the residence of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to discuss new emerging situation in Punjab.

Zardari is trying his best to cut deal with the PML-Q president and persuade him to favour Hamza Sharif for the election of Punjab CM.

18:05 (PST)22 Jul

13:07 (PST)22 Jul

 

14:34 (PST)22 Jul

 

03:58 (PST)22 Jul

14:30 (PST)22 Jul

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly’s session to elect new Leader of the House will be held at Assembly Chambers in Lahore at 4:00 pm on Friday (today).

Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari will chair the session.

During the session, a runoff election will be held for the slot of Punjab Chief Minister between Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi.

03:48 (PST)22 Jul

03:57 (PST)22 Jul

Next Story