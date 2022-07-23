Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
CM Punjab election: SC adjourns hearing

CM Punjab election: SC adjourns hearing

Articles
Advertisement
CM Punjab election: SC adjourns hearing
Advertisement

The crucial CM Punjab election – took place yesterday in Punjab Assembly after a delay of hours – resulted in the win for PML-N candidate Hamza Shehbaz as Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari rejected the 10 votes cast by PML-Q leaders in support of their and PTI’s candidate Pervaiz Elahi.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to move court against the decision terming it unconstitutional and clear violation of Article 63A.

 

Advertisement
16:28 (PST)23 Jul

Hamza Shahbaz will once again be interim Chief Minister of Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court while hearing the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi against the ruling by Deputy Speaker PA Dost Muhammad Mazari announced Hamza Shehbaz once again interim chief minister (CM) Punjab. The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan summons Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari at 2 pm today while hearing the case on the petition filed against the ruling Mazari gave yesterday after the voting for Chief Minister (CM) Punjab....

12:01 (PST)23 Jul

SC summons Hamza, Dost Mazari on petition filed by PTI, PML-Q

Supreme Court of Pakistan summons Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari SC summons Hamza Shehbaz also The court declared the application against the Deputy Speaker's ruling admissible ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan summons Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari at 2 pm today while hearing the case on the petition filed against the ruling Mazari gave yesterday after the voting for Chief Minister (CM) Punjab. As per sources in the know, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial headed the...

10:12 (PST)23 Jul

CM Punjab election: PTI supporters staged countrywide protests

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists staged countrywide protests last night against CM Punjab election The protests took place after call by PTI Chief Imran Khan PTI's candidate Pervaiz Elahi lost the game of Chief Ministership in Punjab LAHORE: Following the decision announced by Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari after the vote for Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists staged countrywide protests last night, reported BOL News. After PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s call for a peaceful protest against Dost...

Advertisement
10:22 (PST)23 Jul

Punjab CM election: SC to hear petition against Deputy Speaker’s ruling

LAHORE: Supreme Court of Pakistan Lahore Registry will hear today (Saturday) a petition filed against a ruling by Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari during the election of chief minister. Supreme Court judge Justice Ejaz-ul-Hasan reached Supreme Court Lahore Registry. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar said the hearing has been fixed and the judges are expected to arrive soon. He said Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial is also in Lahore. SC Deputy Registrar said the application has...

22:49 (PST)22 Jul

Punjab CM election: Imran Khan blames Zardari for buying people with money

ISLAMABAD: Fuming anger over Hamza Shahbaz’s staying as Punjab chief minister, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Friday blamed former president Asif Ali Zardari for buying people with money. “Asif Zardari buys people’s conscience with black money. He has been looting the country for 30 years. I am unable to fathom that what kind of a man Punjab Assembly deputy speaker is. All eyes are set on the Supreme Court now,” Imran Khan said in an address. He said Asif Zardari...

10:47 (PST)23 Jul

Pervaiz Elahi terms ruling violation of Constitution, contempt of court

Pervaiz Elahi rejected the ruling by Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari He termed it contempt of court and a violation of Constitution He also said that Article 6 applies to Dost Mazari for violating the Constitution LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi rejected the ruling by Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari terming it contempt of court and a violation of Constitution. Pervaiz Elahi was speaking to the media and said that Article 6 applies to Dost Mazari for violating the...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
They ruined country in attempt to manage Imran Khan: Fawad Ch
They ruined country in attempt to manage Imran Khan: Fawad Ch
Eight PAF officers promoted to rank of Air Vice Marshal
Eight PAF officers promoted to rank of Air Vice Marshal
PM Shehbaz inaugurates 1,100 MW K-3 nuclear power plant in Karachi
PM Shehbaz inaugurates 1,100 MW K-3 nuclear power plant in Karachi
Ishaq Dar vows to make banking system in accordance with Islamic teachings
Ishaq Dar vows to make banking system in accordance with Islamic teachings
Saudi Arabian school holds grand ceremony for Pakistani student
Saudi Arabian school holds grand ceremony for Pakistani student
Shahbaz Gill to be indicted in sedition case on Feb 11
Shahbaz Gill to be indicted in sedition case on Feb 11
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story