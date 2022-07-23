CM Punjab election: SC adjourns hearing

The crucial CM Punjab election – took place yesterday in Punjab Assembly after a delay of hours – resulted in the win for PML-N candidate Hamza Shehbaz as Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari rejected the 10 votes cast by PML-Q leaders in support of their and PTI’s candidate Pervaiz Elahi.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to move court against the decision terming it unconstitutional and clear violation of Article 63A.