CM Punjab election: SC adjourns hearing

The crucial CM Punjab election – took place yesterday in Punjab Assembly after a delay of hours – resulted in the win for PML-N candidate Hamza Shehbaz as Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari rejected the 10 votes cast by PML-Q leaders in support of their and PTI’s candidate Pervaiz Elahi.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to move court against the decision terming it unconstitutional and clear violation of Article 63A.
ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court while hearing the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi against the ruling by Deputy Speaker PA Dost Muhammad Mazari announced Hamza Shehbaz once again interim chief minister (CM) Punjab. The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan summons Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari at 2 pm today while hearing the case on the petition filed against the ruling Mazari gave yesterday after the voting for Chief Minister (CM) Punjab....
Following the decision announced by Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari after the vote for Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists staged countrywide protests last night, reported BOL News. After PTI Chairman Imran Khan's call for a peaceful protest against Dost Mazari's ruling, PTI supporters took to the streets in different cities including Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta.
Supreme Court of Pakistan Lahore Registry will hear today (Saturday) a petition filed against a ruling by Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari during the election of chief minister. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar said the hearing has been fixed and the judges are expected to arrive soon. He said Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial is also in Lahore.
Punjab CM election: Imran Khan blames Zardari for buying people with money
ISLAMABAD: Fuming anger over Hamza Shahbaz’s staying as Punjab chief minister, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Friday blamed former president Asif Ali Zardari for buying people with money. “Asif Zardari buys people’s conscience with black money. He has been looting the country for 30 years. I am unable to fathom that what kind of a man Punjab Assembly deputy speaker is. All eyes are set on the Supreme Court now,” Imran Khan said in an address. He said Asif Zardari...
Pervaiz Elahi terms ruling violation of Constitution, contempt of court
Pervaiz Elahi rejected the ruling by Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari He termed it contempt of court and a violation of Constitution He also said that Article 6 applies to Dost Mazari for violating the Constitution LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi rejected the ruling by Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari terming it contempt of court and a violation of Constitution. Pervaiz Elahi was speaking to the media and said that Article 6 applies to Dost Mazari for violating the...
