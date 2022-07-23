CM Punjab election: PTI supporters staged countrywide protests

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists staged countrywide protests last night against CM Punjab election

LAHORE: Following the decision announced by Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari after the vote for Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists staged countrywide protests last night, reported BOL News.

After PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s call for a peaceful protest against Dost Mazari’s decision to null and void the votes of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) leaders, workers gathered in all major cities across the country to protest against the election.

Notably, the crucial yesterday’s Punjab Assembly session ended with a disappointment for PTI as the deputy speaker rejected the votes cast by PML-Q leaders in support of their own leader and PTI candidate Pervaiz Elahi resulting in the win for PML-N’s candidate Hamza Shehbaz.

Dost Mazari rejected the votes citing Article 63 A of the Constitution.

Following the result, PTI Chief Imran Khan addressed the nation and urged PTI supporters to register their peaceful protest against the election to which people responded and gathered at main chowks of all major cities in Pakistan.

He also lambasted the horse-trading of lawmakers in his speech and termed the announcement of Hamza Shehbaz as CM Punjab a clear violation of Article 63A adding that Asif Ali Zardari was present in Lahore and he was fully aware of the trade of consciences by Zardari by using the stolen public funds.

Imran Khan also recalled the incidents of May 25 when the nation was illegally thwarted back by the security forces when attempting to peaceful protest against the incumbent government.

