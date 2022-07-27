CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi to meet Imran Khan today

ISLAMABAD: Newly-elected Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi is expected to meet former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Bol News reported.

The meeting will be held at Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala. PML-Q leader and former federal minister Moonis Elahi will be also present.

During the meeting, they will discuss future political strategy and the formation of the new Punjab candidate. They will also discuss the candidate for speaker of the provincial assembly after Elahi was elected as chief minister.

Sources revealed that Pervaiz Elahi will thank the PTI chairman for nominating him for the chief minister’s slot. The meeting will also mull on bringing a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took oath as new Punjab chief minister in the wee hours of Wednesday after the Supreme Court annulled a ruling by the deputy speaker to reject 10 votes of the PML-Q

The swearing-in ceremony place in the President’s House in Islamabad, where President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to the newly-elected Punjab chief minister.

Pervaiz Elahi flew from Lahore to Islamabad for the swearing in as the apex court had asked the president to administer the oath, in case Punjab governor was “unable or unwilling” to do so.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial, Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar struck down Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling on Punjab chief minister’s election, declaring his “understanding and implementation” of Article 63A(1)(b) of the Constitution “incorrect and erroneous”.

The verdict made PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz lose his status of the “trustee” chief minister and made his rival Pervaiz Elahi the chief minister.

During the election held on July 22, Deputy Speaker Mazari had decided against counting the votes of 10 PML-Q lawmakers, cast in Elahi’s favour, citing a letter written by party President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The deputy speaker’s decision was reversed by the supreme court in its ruling on Pervaiz Elahi’s petition. The court asked the Punjab Chief Secretary to issue a notification on Pervaiz Elahi’s election.

