CM Sindh directs to clean rainwater immediately

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday called a meeting regarding the rain emergency in the city and directed the authorities to evacuate rainwater on an immediate basis.

The sources privy to the matter informed BOL News that the review meeting was held under the chair of Murad Ali Shah and Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput briefed the Sindh Chief Minister after he visited the rain-hit city.

He said that water has been pumped out from Tower, NICVD, JPMC and underpasses, while there is water on Kharadar and II Chandragar Road.

CM Murad Ali Shah said that he has himself visited the city and maintained that the water has been cleared from the road asserting that only mud is present and instructed in the meeting to clean it on an immediate basis.

The CM also directed the authorities to hire labour from wherever possible for the cleaning purpose and to clear the blockage of sewerage lines.

Murad Ali Shah also warned of a new spell hitting Karachi from tomorrow and ordered the respective departments to deploy the staff and machinery to facilitate the people during rainfalls.

Chief Minister Sindh said that the 15 existing pumps should be installed at Shaheen Complex, Qayyumabad, Urdu University and other necessary places to clear the stagnant rainwater.

