Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • CM Sindh warns of action against those playing with peace
CM Sindh warns of action against those playing with peace

CM Sindh warns of action against those playing with peace

Articles
Advertisement
CM Sindh warns of action against those playing with peace

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. Image: File

Advertisement
  • Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah that firm action would be taken against those who harm public or private property
  • He also issued instructions to the security officials that no one in the city should be allowed to shut the roads
  • CM also warned the administration of any negligence in this regard
Advertisement

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah said on Friday that firm action would be taken against those who harm public or private property, reported BOL News.

Murad Ali Shah also issued instructions to the security officials that no one in the city should be allowed to shut the roads and halt the traffic and in case of any violation, the culprits should be dealt with severely.

He also addressed the issue of rumours that have been circulating in the city regarding the closure of roads for traffic and ordered the police to look into the matter.

The CM also warned the administration of any negligence in this regard.

Notably, the situation in the city suddenly became alarming after the death of a young boy Bilal Kaka who was killed during a fight over billing at a hotel in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

The angry youths patrolled different areas of Hyderabad and Jamshoro yesterday and forced the closure of the tea shops and restaurants of the Pashtun community.

Not only this, the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi also witnessed enraged protestors demonstrating on the Super Highway who also blocked the traffic flow.

Also Read

Bilal Kaka died of lung burst, post-mortem report says
Bilal Kaka died of lung burst, post-mortem report says

The post-mortem report of Bilal Kaka suggests that the death took place...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PTI protests outside ECP against Naqvi’s appointment
PTI protests outside ECP against Naqvi’s appointment
Maryam Nawaz to reach Lahore Saturday afternoon: information minister
Maryam Nawaz to reach Lahore Saturday afternoon: information minister
Imran Khan, Pervaiz Elahi agree to challenge Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment
Imran Khan, Pervaiz Elahi agree to challenge Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment
US expresses sympathy with affectees of power outage
US expresses sympathy with affectees of power outage
Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting to review different matters
Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting to review different matters
PM launches Youth Business, Agri loans scheme
PM launches Youth Business, Agri loans scheme
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story