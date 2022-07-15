CM Sindh warns of action against those playing with peace

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah that firm action would be taken against those who harm public or private property

He also issued instructions to the security officials that no one in the city should be allowed to shut the roads

CM also warned the administration of any negligence in this regard

Advertisement

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah said on Friday that firm action would be taken against those who harm public or private property, reported BOL News.

Murad Ali Shah also issued instructions to the security officials that no one in the city should be allowed to shut the roads and halt the traffic and in case of any violation, the culprits should be dealt with severely.

He also addressed the issue of rumours that have been circulating in the city regarding the closure of roads for traffic and ordered the police to look into the matter.

The CM also warned the administration of any negligence in this regard.

Notably, the situation in the city suddenly became alarming after the death of a young boy Bilal Kaka who was killed during a fight over billing at a hotel in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

The angry youths patrolled different areas of Hyderabad and Jamshoro yesterday and forced the closure of the tea shops and restaurants of the Pashtun community.

Not only this, the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi also witnessed enraged protestors demonstrating on the Super Highway who also blocked the traffic flow.

Also Read Bilal Kaka died of lung burst, post-mortem report says The post-mortem report of Bilal Kaka suggests that the death took place...