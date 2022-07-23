Coalition leaders express gratitude after Hamza’s victory

PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciates Asif Zardari for his “historic role”

Shehbaz, Hamza met Zardari at Bilawal House Lahore

Maulana Fazlur Rehman called Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed gratitude on the election of Hamza Shehbaz as Chief Minister Punjab.

In a tweet on Friday, the prime minister said Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has once again revived the democratic tradition of his great father and family. He said the role played by Chaudhry Shujaat is a victory of democracy and constitutional values.

He also praised former President Asif Ali Zardari for playing a historic role for the constitution, democracy and the interest of the people. He said Zardari’s political tolerance has ended the crises in the province.

The prime minister also thanked all coalition parties and their respected leaders for the political insight, unity, and support due to which the “democracy won.”

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-Q head Chaudhry Shujaat, and PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari to congratulate them after Hamza Shahbaz retained the chief minister’s slot.

PML-N supremo also called Asif Zardari and thanked him and Chaudhry Shujaat for their role. He said they should work together and focus on other crises such as inflation.

PM Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz met with Asif Zardari at Bilawal House in Lahore and appreciated his political sightedness.

“I told you I will fight till the end,” Zardari said, adding that Chaudhry Shujjat deserves praise. He said it is now their responsibility to take care of the people. Shehbaz Sharif said he will soon visit Chaudhry Shujaat’s house and personally thank him.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also telephone Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated him on Hamza Shehbaz’s success. He also had a telephone conversation with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and reaffirmed to work together for the nation’s development.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz accused PTI Chairman Imran Khan of creating rifts between the Chaudhry family.

Taking to her Twitter, Maryam said that Khan stole the speakership and the seat of Pervez Elahi because of his willingness to come into power. “Shujaat took a principled decision despite the pressure and increased his respect and dignity,” she added.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, while speaking during a press conference following the conclusion of the Punjab Assembly session, said Shujaat’s decision saved the country.

Sanaullah said that the PTI-PML-Q coalition faced defeat due to arrogance shown after the results of the Punjab by-polls. He said all leaders of the coalition parties appreciate Shujaa’s decision.

He further added that Hamza won the CM’s election by the majority, stating that this is the year of elections and they will win the general elections as well with a majority.

