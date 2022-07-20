Coalition parties demand immediate control of inflation: Sources

The allies have demanded the coalition government announce immediate relief for the people

ISLAMABAD: The allies have demanded the coalition government announce immediate relief for the people against the skyrocketing inflation or to go for the general elections, sources in the know informed BOL News.

As per details, a meeting was held in this regard in Lahore that was attended by MQM, ANP, Jamhoori Wattan Party and others.

It was discussed in the meeting that the rising inflation in the country has been putting a dent in the popularity of the allied political parties adding that the government should move towards elections if unable to announce relief for the people.

The coalition parties were of the view that the voters of their respective constituencies have been questioning them. The allies also maintained that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) should comprehend the situation.

The sources privy to the matter informed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured the parties of the donation soon to be arrived from IMF and elucidated that the increase in the price of daily commodities was mandatory.

The coalition parties also asserted that the defeat in Punjab by-polls was due to the PML-N-infused inflation in the country.

