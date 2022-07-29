RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Commander United States (US) CENTCOM General Michael Erik Kurilla, had a telephonic conversation today.

During the call, matters of mutual interests, regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation were discussed in detail, the media wing of Pakistan military, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

The army chief said that Pakistan valued its relations with the US and they earnestly looked forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

Both reiterated the desire to further enhance the bilateral relations in all fields.

The commander US CENTCOM acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan armed forces. He appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

On July 28, Mr Maciej Pisarski, Ambassador of Republic of Poland to Pakistan had called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, regional security and enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation between both the countries had come under discussion. The COAS had said that Pakistan valued its relations with Poland and they earnestly looked forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests. Both had reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in defence and security fields.

The visiting dignitary had appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability and pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.