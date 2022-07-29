Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • COAS Bajwa, Commander US CENTCOM discuss matters of mutual interests
COAS Bajwa, Commander US CENTCOM discuss matters of mutual interests

COAS Bajwa, Commander US CENTCOM discuss matters of mutual interests

Articles
Advertisement
COAS Bajwa, Commander US CENTCOM discuss matters of mutual interests

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) and Commander United States (US) CENTCOM General Michael Erik Kurilla (R). Image: File

Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Commander United States (US) CENTCOM General Michael Erik Kurilla, had a telephonic conversation today.

During the call, matters of mutual interests, regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation were discussed in detail, the media wing of Pakistan military, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

The army chief said that Pakistan valued its relations with the US and they earnestly looked forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

Both reiterated the desire to further enhance the bilateral relations in all fields.

Also Read

Polish ambassador calls on Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa
Polish ambassador calls on Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: His Excellency Mr Maciej Pisarski, Ambassador of Republic of Poland to...

Advertisement

The commander US CENTCOM acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan armed forces. He appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

On July 28, Mr Maciej Pisarski, Ambassador of Republic of Poland to Pakistan had called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, regional security and enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation between both the countries had come under discussion. The COAS had said that Pakistan valued its relations with Poland and they earnestly looked forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests. Both had reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in defence and security fields.

The visiting dignitary had appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability and pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PDM is not electoral alliance, will contest own elections: Maryam Nawaz
PDM is not electoral alliance, will contest own elections: Maryam Nawaz
US was not involved in regime change operation: Imran Khan
US was not involved in regime change operation: Imran Khan
Exploration, production companies discover 16 oil, gas reservoirs
Exploration, production companies discover 16 oil, gas reservoirs
Naval chief visits foreign ships participating in AMAN Exercise, PIMEC
Naval chief visits foreign ships participating in AMAN Exercise, PIMEC
Exercise Aman held to counter modern-day threats: CM Sindh  
Exercise Aman held to counter modern-day threats: CM Sindh  
Sheikh Rashid's nomination papers challenged
Sheikh Rashid's nomination papers challenged
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story