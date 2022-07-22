ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader and formal federal minister for information and broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said unnecessary delay in the session of the provincial assembly for election of Punjab chief minister was a violation of the clear orders of the Supreme Court.

Fawad Chaudhry said the lawyers had been asked to take action for the contempt of court by Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari.

“After some time from now, the petition for the contempt of court against the deputy speaker is going to be filed in the Supreme Court,” he maintained.

صوبائی اسمبلی کے اجلاس میں غیر ضروری تاخیر سپریم کورٹ کے واضع احکامات کی خلاف ورزی ہے، وکلاء کو توہین عدالت کی کاروائ کے لئے کہ دیا ہے، اب سے کچھ دیر بعد ڈپٹی اسپیکر کیخلاف توہین عدالت کی درخواست سپریم کورٹ میں دائر کی جارہی ہے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 22, 2022

As per the Supreme Court’s ruling of June 30, the government would be bound to hold the election of Punjab chief minister under following things: the second poll for Punjab CM would be held as per Article 130 (4) of the constitution on July 22 at 4:00 pm at the Punjab Assembly building.

It was suggested by PA Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Hamza Shehbaz and representative of the leader of the opposition in the house Babar Awan had agreed upon the suggestion.

Punjab Assembly’s session to elect new Leader of the House was scheduled to be held at Assembly Chambers in Lahore at 4:00 pm on Friday, however, despite passage of two and a half hours to the election’s timing, it could not be held till filing of the report.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari will chair the session.

During the session, a runoff election will be held for the slot of Punjab Chief Minister between Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi.

The law enforcement agencies have made fool proof arrangements in and outside the Punjab Assembly for the smooth holding of runoff election.

On July 21, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the Punjab chief secretary and the inspector general of police to ensure that all the members of the provincial assembly could cast their votes safely and freely in the election of the chief minister on July 22 (today).

Justice Aalia Neelum passed this order disposing of petitions of two MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) – Zainab Umair and Sibtain Khan.

Advocate Azhar Siddique, on behalf of the petitioners, said the only prayer of the petitioners was to the extent of directions to the police and the administration to facilitate the members of the assembly to safely cast their votes without any harassment.

He said the court in its April 15 order on a petition “Pakistan Muslim League verses Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari” had already issued similar directions.