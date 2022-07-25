Corps Commanders review country’s security situation

Corps Commanders have reaffirmed the resolve of the armed forces to extend complete support to civil administration in rescue and rehabilitation activities.

This resolve was expressed at the 49th Corps Commanders’ Conference held in Rawalpindi on Monday with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair.

General Bajwa lauded successful ongoing counter-terrorism operations and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure the security of borders and the safety of the masses.

The forum also took a comprehensive review of the security situation with a particular focus on Border and Internal Security.

The Army Chief appreciated the efforts of formations in relief operations to mitigate the challenges of people affected due to floods and heavy rainfalls in the country.

Earlier, a soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while valiantly fighting terrorists in the general area of Draban, Dera Ismail Khan (D.I. Khan).

A news release of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued here on Sunday said that there was an exchange of fire between the troops and the terrorists in D. I. Khan district on July 23.

Lance Naik Mujeeb ur Rehman, a 31-year-old resident of Lakki Marwat, during the intense gun battle, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

The army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and the sanitization was being carried out to rid the area of terrorists.