Court grants release to anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan

Articles
Senior anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan. Image: File

  • An Attock court on Thursday granted immediate relief to Senior Anchorperson Imran Riaz
  • The senior anchorperson was brought before the court and the police demanded his three-day physical remand
  • The order holds any legal action should be taken strictly in accordance with the law
ATTOCK: An Attock court on Thursday granted immediate relief to Senior Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan and dismissed the case against him, reported Bol News.

As per sources in the know, the senior anchorperson was brought before the court and the police demanded his three-day physical remand which was denied by the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Riaz Khan was detained at Islamabad Toll Plaza and Islamabad High Court (IHC) wrapped up his case saying that the case falls under the jurisdiction of the Lahore High Court.

He was later brought to the Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Pervaiz Khan in Rawalpindi who ordered to withdraw the accusations brought against him under the provisions of the PECA.

The case was then scheduled for hearing in Attock court and the senior anchorperson was presented before the court last night.

The case was heard till 3 am in the morning and the decision was reserved which was announced earlier this morning and Imran Riaz was discharged from the case in light of the facts and circumstances.

The order holds that Imran Riaz be immediately released if he wasn’t needed in any other case adding that any legal action should be taken strictly in accordance with the law.

