  • Court verdict hurts expectations for justice: PM Shehbaz
Court verdict hurt expectations for justice: PM Shehbaz. Image: File

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the Supreme Court’s verdict had hurt the expectations of the legal fraternity, petitioners, media and the public for justice.

Also Read

Punjab CM election: SC sets aside Deputy Speaker’s ruling, declares Pervaiz Elahi Punjab CM
Punjab CM election: SC sets aside Deputy Speaker’s ruling, declares Pervaiz Elahi Punjab CM

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has set aside the ruling of Punjab...

PM Shehbaz in a tweet following the three-member bench’s verdict striking down the Punjab deputy speaker’s ruling on the chief minister’s election, said that for sake of the judiciary’s reputation and justice, the formation of a full court was essential to ensure that justice was not only done rather seemed to be done.

He said the constitution had trusted the state’s powers to parliament, executive and judiciary and had bound all the institutions to perform while observing their limits. Vowing not to make any compromise on the supremacy of the constitution as well as the parliament, the prime minister said that no institution could breach the jurisdiction of others.

