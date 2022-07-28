Covid-19 claims 8 lives with 3.65% positivity in Pakistan

The covid-19 has claimed eight lives in the past 24 hours

The positivity ratio drops to 3.65%

Karachi has 210 new infections reported

It was also disclosed that 20,843 samples were collected for the tests out of which 761 turned positive while 170 patients are in critical care.

On the other hand, in Karachi 210 new infections were reported and 82 patients are in critical care.

Since July, so far 60 people succumbed to Covid-19 in Sindh and the positivity ratio of the metropolitan city remains 2.36%.

The nation has been witnessing a slight increase in the cases over the past month that has once again pushed the country towards an up-mask situation and the health department has announced to ensure SOPs in this regard.

Earlier, the Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel said that instructions were sent to the provinces regarding the current spike in Covid-19 cases in Pakistan.

Abdul Qadir Patel while addressing a press conference said that the Covid-19 positivity ratio has seen a surge in the past few weeks adding that the directives regarding SOPs were being issued by the government for all the provinces.

