COVID-19 updates: 1 died and 661 new cases reported in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: In the last 24 hours, a person died from COVID-19 and more than 600 new cases were reported throughout the country, BOL News reported on Sunday.

According to the BOL News report, 20,800 tests of COVID-19 were conducted in the country, out of which 661 people were reported to have mild or severe coronavirus symptoms. As per the report issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the ratio of positive cases of COVID-19 has increased to 3.29 percent. 171 people suffering from the coronavirus are in serious condition.

NIH has also requested the mourners in the month of Muharram to wear masks, adhere to social distancing, and get vaccinated for Majalis and Processions.

The Government of Pakistan (GOP) has increased the testing of COVID after the surge in cases in the last three months. Azra Peoucho, Health Minister of Sindh, told BOL News that the COVID-19 ratio is highest in Karachi. “In view of the possible sixth wave of Corona, the Sindh Health Department has issued orders to administer booster doses to people suffering from other diseases above 60 years of age,” she added.

Moreover, regarding the enrollment of children aged 12 to 18 years, the health department has asked the DHOs for details. The booster dose campaign will be started in educational institutions in August.