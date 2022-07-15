Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2 deaths, 779 positive cases

Pakistan reported two deaths and 779 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported two deaths and 779 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) revealed.

The stats disclosed that the Covid-19 positivity ratio once again reached 3.53% which had seen a decline for the past many days.

It was also said that 22,099 samples were collected in the past 24 hours out of which 779 cases returned positive depicting a resurge in the Covid-19 situation in the country.

However, 182 patients are still being treated in critical care units at different medical facilities.

WHO warns Covid-19 pandemic ‘nowhere near over

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was worried that coronavirus case numbers were shooting up, putting more strain on health systems and workers.

The number of Covid cases reported to the WHO increased 30 percent in the past two weeks, driven by sub-variants of the Omicron strain and the lifting of control measures.

