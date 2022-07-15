Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2 deaths, 779 positive cases
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2 deaths, 779 positive cases

Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2 deaths, 779 positive cases

Articles
Advertisement
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2 deaths, 779 positive cases

Image: NIH

Advertisement
  • Pakistan reported two deaths and 779 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours
  • Covid-19 positivity ratio once again reached 3.53%
  • 182 patients are still being treated in critical care units
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported two deaths and 779 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) revealed.

The stats disclosed that the Covid-19 positivity ratio once again reached 3.53% which had seen a decline for the past many days.

It was also said that 22,099 samples were collected in the past 24 hours out of which 779 cases returned positive depicting a resurge in the Covid-19 situation in the country.

However, 182 patients are still being treated in critical care units at different medical facilities.

WHO warns Covid-19 pandemic ‘nowhere near over

Advertisement

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was worried that coronavirus case numbers were shooting up, putting more strain on health systems and workers.

The number of Covid cases reported to the WHO increased 30 percent in the past two weeks, driven by sub-variants of the Omicron strain and the lifting of control measures.

Also Read

WHO warns Covid-19 pandemic ‘nowhere near over’
WHO warns Covid-19 pandemic ‘nowhere near over’

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says virus is running free. Number of...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PTI protests outside ECP against Naqvi’s appointment
PTI protests outside ECP against Naqvi’s appointment
Maryam Nawaz to reach Lahore Saturday afternoon: information minister
Maryam Nawaz to reach Lahore Saturday afternoon: information minister
Imran Khan, Pervaiz Elahi agree to challenge Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment
Imran Khan, Pervaiz Elahi agree to challenge Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment
US expresses sympathy with affectees of power outage
US expresses sympathy with affectees of power outage
Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting to review different matters
Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting to review different matters
PM launches Youth Business, Agri loans scheme
PM launches Youth Business, Agri loans scheme
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story