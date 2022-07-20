Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Covid-19: Pakistan reports 7 deaths with 2.78% positivity
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 7 deaths with 2.78% positivity

Covid-19: Pakistan reports 7 deaths with 2.78% positivity

Articles
Advertisement
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 7 deaths with 2.78% positivity

Image: NIH

Advertisement
  • Pakistan reported 592 new infections with seven deaths
  • The positivity ratio stands at 2.78%
  • 21,264 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country out of which 592 turned out to be positive
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Amid the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, Pakistan reported 592 new infections with seven deaths in the last 24 hours, revealed the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH).

The stats showed that 21,264 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country out of which 592 turned out to be positive while the positivity ratio stands at 2.78%. 174 patients are in critical care.

Earlier, the Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel said that instructions were sent to the provinces regarding the current spike in Covid-19 cases in Pakistan.

Abdul Qadir Patel while addressing a press conference said that the Covid-19 positivity ratio has seen a surge in the past few weeks adding that the directives regarding SOPs were being issued by the government for all the provinces.

He also said that the wearing of masks was also made mandatory in public places. “Instructions are also issued for all the government offices.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
TikToker accidentally shoots himself dead
TikToker accidentally shoots himself dead
Woman arrested for honey-trapping, kidnapping Karachi man
Woman arrested for honey-trapping, kidnapping Karachi man
Shazia Marri inaugurates Benazir Nashonuma Centre in Karachi
Shazia Marri inaugurates Benazir Nashonuma Centre in Karachi
Imran Khan asks CJP to protect Fawad Chaudhry’s constitutional rights
Imran Khan asks CJP to protect Fawad Chaudhry’s constitutional rights
Imran’s allegations against Zardari baseless, dangerous: PM
Imran’s allegations against Zardari baseless, dangerous: PM
Islamabad to observe holiday on Monday
Islamabad to observe holiday on Monday
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story