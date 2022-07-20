Covid-19: Pakistan reports 7 deaths with 2.78% positivity

Pakistan reported 592 new infections with seven deaths

The positivity ratio stands at 2.78%

21,264 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country out of which 592 turned out to be positive

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Amid the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, Pakistan reported 592 new infections with seven deaths in the last 24 hours, revealed the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH).

The stats showed that 21,264 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country out of which 592 turned out to be positive while the positivity ratio stands at 2.78%. 174 patients are in critical care.

Earlier, the Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel said that instructions were sent to the provinces regarding the current spike in Covid-19 cases in Pakistan.

Abdul Qadir Patel while addressing a press conference said that the Covid-19 positivity ratio has seen a surge in the past few weeks adding that the directives regarding SOPs were being issued by the government for all the provinces.

He also said that the wearing of masks was also made mandatory in public places. “Instructions are also issued for all the government offices.”

Advertisement

Also Read