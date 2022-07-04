Covid-19: Positivity ratio in Pakistan stands at 4.61%

Pakistan stands at a positivity ratio of 4.61% with a total of 675 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

The NIH reported two deaths with 153 people in critical care

The recent surge has pushed the country towards an up-mask situation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has seen a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks as the count has reached a total of 675 in the last 24 hours with a positivity ratio of 4.61%, reported by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Monday.

Amid the new surge in cases, 16,632 Covid tests were conducted country wide out of which 675 turned out to be positive. While two deaths were reported.

Data shared by NIH also revealed that 153 people are in critical condition.

Earlier, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the country, the National Command and Operating Center (NCOC) directed all government offices to use masks and maintain social distancing.

As a result of the outbreak of COVID-19’s fresh wave, the coalition government is encountering difficulties, therefore the NCOC has been once again operationalized across the country.

As per details, sanitizers were also ordered to be installed in bathrooms and at the entrances of government buildings. All the officers have been instructed to take responsibility for ensuring the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs including not shaking hands and not letting anyone enter the office who is ill with even a minor fever.

