Deputy Speaker’s ruling in PA case to be concluded today

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Speaker’s ruling in the Punjab Assembly case is expected to be concluded by today says the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umer Atta Bandial on Tuesday, BOL News reported.

Chief Justice directed Barrister Ali Zafar to assist the court with legal questions for the proceeding of the case, or the other way around is that the panel would be separated from the bench. The CJ demanded that the proceeding will be completed by today and the decision will be finalized.

Barrister Ali Zafar made his arguments in front of the Apex Court after the hearing resumed today. He remarked, “the court heard detailed arguments yesterday. Yes, the issue is not the interpretation of Article 63A. The Supreme Court has already interpreted this issue. The issue here is only the direction of the party head. The 18th Amendment empowered the party head to take action against defecting members only.”

He also emphasized that the petitions against the 18th amendment case were dismissed by 13/4.