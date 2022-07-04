Advertisement
  Dr Asim Hussain moves court over transferring references after NAB laws
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) heard a plea by PPP leader Dr Asim Hussain seeking the transfer of references against him from the accountability court after the passing of NAB Amendment laws.

The court heard an urgent plea by the former petroleum minister and set August 9 as the date for hearing. NAB prosecutor told the told that the reply has been submitted in one reference and will be submitted in another case soon.

Dr Asim Hussain’s lawyer Advocate Anwar Mansoor Khan told the court that the case has been pending since 2016.

He lamented that one petition has already been pending for the last three years and then remained ineffective ever since. “I appear on every hearing but this attitude is beyond me,” he complained.

The court remarked that they are giving final warning to NAB or else the verdict will be announced. The court sought a reply from NAB and adjourned hearing till August 9.

Dr Asim Husain had moved the SHC maintaining that the accountability court cannot hearing reference against him after the recently-passed NAB Amendment laws.

He had challenged the accountability court’s decision rejecting the case transfer. It must be mentioned that Dr Asim Hussain is facing two corruption reference in the accountability court.

On May 6, 2016, an accountability court indicted Dr Hussain Husain and others in the Rs460 billion corruption reference. He was taken into custody from his office in Clifton on August 26, 2015.

He was arrested for his alleged involvement in terror financing and misappropriation of funds for supporting terrorism and criminal activities.

In November 2015, Rangers handed over Dr Asim Hussain to police after lodging a case against him and other political leaders for allegedly treating and harbouring militants and gang members at his hospital.

In February 2016, an accountability court sent the former minister to prison on judicial remand after spending around five-and-a-half months in custody of law-enforcement agencies,

On Feb 25, 2016, NAB filed a reference against Dr Hussain and others in an accountability court for the alleged corruption of over Rs460 billion by misusing authority, encroaching upon state money laundering, and receiving commission through the fertiliser cartel for illegal curtailment of gas supply for exploitative price hike.

 

