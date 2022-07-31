Dr. Manisha Ropeta on her role as a DSP for Sindh Police

A development towards religious equality in Pakistan.

Dr. Manisha Ropeta is the only Hindu Pakistani woman in the position of Deputy Superintendent for Sindh Police.

After, Dr. Manisha Ropeta completed the competitive test administered by the Sindh Public Service Commission in April of 2021. As of right present, Dr. Manisha Ropeta is the only Hindu Pakistani woman in the position of Deputy Superintendent for Sindh Police. Before being chosen to compete in the difficult competition, she earned an MA in English from Shah Abdul Latif University in Khairpur. As well as a doctorate in physical therapy from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center.

Now, she has been posted in Lyari, one of the port city's oldest neighbourhoods, as an under-training officer. She remarked, "I am being schooled to address difficulties emerging in society at this early stage of my profession. Most females want to be doctors or are required to by their families. For them, it is a situation of life or death," said Ropeta. She continued, "I want to dispel this idea of a woman-friendly career."

Moreover, when talking about family’s contribution, Ropeta credited her father for endorsing the concept of education in her family. “He is a constant source of encouragement for making our ambitions come true,” she remarked. According to Ropeta, Hindu girls do not see decent prospects to gain their appropriate space in a society where young girls barely get a chance to study.