Edition: English
Edition: English

Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Dr Zahid Yousaf appointed Dean Faculty of Arts at University of Gujrat
Articles
Dr Zahid Yousaf appointed Dean Faculty of Arts at University of Gujrat
LAHORE: Professor Dr Zahid Yousaf has been appointed as a Dean of Faculty of Arts at the University of Gujrat.

Dr Zahid Yousaf was serving as chairperson Centre for Media and Communication Studies(CMCS) at the university.

In this regard, a notification was issued by the Higher Education Department, Government of Punjab, stating that Prof Dr Zahid Yousaf has been appointed as a Dean, Faculty of Arts , for a period of three years.

It also stated that Prof Dr Faisal Mehmood Mirza was appointed as Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences. The appointments were made under Para 2(2) under the University of Gujrat Act 2004.

Dr Zahid has published several research papers on minority press, and role of media in conflict resolution and political communication.

He has supervised 40 MPhil and 18 PhD dissertations. He completed his PhD in Mass Communication and Media Studies from the University of Punjab.

CMCS faculty has congratulated him on his appointment as a Dean. Dr Muhammad Yousaf, assistant professor at CMS said that his appointment will strengthen the faculty.

 

