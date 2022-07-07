Dua Zehra case: LHC gives protective bail to Zaheer till July 14

Justice Alia Neelam inquired with counsel that what FIRs have been registered against Zaheer,

The counsel said that Investigation Officer on the case said that the matter is being re-investigated hence there is a possibility of arrest.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court restricted police from arresting Dua Zehra’s alleged husband – Zaheer Ahmed – till July 14 as it gave a protective bail to him on Thursday.

Advertisement

Justice Alia Neelam inquired with counsel that what FIRs have been registered against Zaheer, it was told before court that a kidnapping FIR was registered against him on April 16. Upon which it was asked that how does Zaheer know that he can be arrested.

The counsel said that Investigation Officer on the case said that the matter is being re-investigated hence there is a possibility of arrest.

Read more: Bold Remark Made By Dua Zehra In Most Recent Interview

Following the release of Dua Zehra’s most recent medical report in response to the court’s ruling, the case of Dua Zehra has once again attracted attention. The girl’s apparent kidnapping and elopement, which her parents claim however illegal, caused a social media outrage.

Her tortuous legal trip through two provinces served as fodder for social media pundits and talking heads on television. The medical report states that she is between the ages of 15 and 16. Following the filing of a lawsuit in court by Dua Zehra’s father Mehdi Ali Kazmi to ascertain his daughter’s true age.

A 10-member medical board provided the court with the findings. In a recent interview, Dua Zehra made a forceful declaration in response to the most recent court ruling.

Advertisement

She responded, I don’t want to go with my parents at all because I’m convinced that they will kill me. The issue of whether she would go with her parents or any shelter home if they got separated after the current circumstances.

I’d like to live with Zaheer instead of going to any shelter homes. I would die if anyone attempted to keep Zaheer and I apart.