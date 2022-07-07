Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Dua Zehra case: LHC gives protective bail to Zaheer till July 14
Dua Zehra case: LHC gives protective bail to Zaheer till July 14

Dua Zehra case: LHC gives protective bail to Zaheer till July 14

Articles
Advertisement
Dua Zehra case: LHC gives protective bail to Zaheer till July 14

Image: File

Advertisement
  • Justice Alia Neelam inquired with counsel that what FIRs have been registered against Zaheer, 
  • The counsel said that Investigation Officer on the case said that the matter is being re-investigated hence there is a possibility of arrest.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court restricted police from arresting Dua Zehra’s alleged husband – Zaheer Ahmed – till July 14 as it gave a protective bail to him on Thursday.

Advertisement

Justice Alia Neelam inquired with counsel that what FIRs have been registered against Zaheer, it was told before court that a kidnapping FIR was registered against him on April 16. Upon which it was asked that how does Zaheer know that he can be arrested.

The counsel said that Investigation Officer on the case said that the matter is being re-investigated hence there is a possibility of arrest.

Read more: Bold Remark Made By Dua Zehra In Most Recent Interview

Following the release of Dua Zehra’s most recent medical report in response to the court’s ruling, the case of Dua Zehra has once again attracted attention. The girl’s apparent kidnapping and elopement, which her parents claim however illegal, caused a social media outrage.

Her tortuous legal trip through two provinces served as fodder for social media pundits and talking heads on television. The medical report states that she is between the ages of 15 and 16. Following the filing of a lawsuit in court by Dua Zehra’s father Mehdi Ali Kazmi to ascertain his daughter’s true age.

A 10-member medical board provided the court with the findings. In a recent interview, Dua Zehra made a forceful declaration in response to the most recent court ruling.

Advertisement

She responded, I don’t want to go with my parents at all because I’m convinced that they will kill me. The issue of whether she would go with her parents or any shelter home if they got separated after the current circumstances.

I’d like to live with Zaheer instead of going to any shelter homes. I would die if anyone attempted to keep Zaheer and I apart.

 

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
RUDA holds public hearing on industrial zone
RUDA holds public hearing on industrial zone
Asad Baloch criticizes center for its indifference to Balochistan
Asad Baloch criticizes center for its indifference to Balochistan
PM Shehbaz expresses desire to upgrade economic ties with Russia
PM Shehbaz expresses desire to upgrade economic ties with Russia
New policy on Toshakhana to be more transparent, centre tells LHC
New policy on Toshakhana to be more transparent, centre tells LHC
Two cops martyred in Khyber Agency check post attack
Two cops martyred in Khyber Agency check post attack
Earthquake 5.6 magnitude on Richter scale jolts KP
Earthquake 5.6 magnitude on Richter scale jolts KP
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story