Dua Zehra medical report reveals her age between 15-17 years

KARACHI: The medical report of Dua Zehra – the girl who went missing in Karachi and was later found in Lahore – was submitted in the court and revealed that the age of the teenager is between 15-17 years, reported BOL News on Monday.

A 10-member medical board conducted the examination of the girl who asserted that she tied the knot willingly with Zaheer Ahmed and claimed her age as 17 years.

The head of the medical board has submitted the sealed report today to the District and Sessions Courts Judicial Magistrate- East Aftab Bughio. The court will resume proceedings later today and the plaintiff’s lawyer will also appear in court.

On July 2, Dua Zehra appeared before the medical board in Karachi and underwent various tests to determine her real age.

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) had taken Dua Zehra into custody from Lahore and brought her to Karachi. Sindh Police later presented her at Sindh Services Hospital for her age assessment.

Lawyer Jibran Nasir confirmed that Dua Zehra was produced before the medical board for proper medical age assessment.

He said the previous medical report prepared by one medical doctor violated standard practices and procedures. He said the medical report cannot override documentary proof such as NADRA certificates and therefore, the flawed medical report was challenged.

