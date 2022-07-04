Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Dua Zehra medical report reveals her age between 15-17 years
Dua Zehra medical report reveals her age between 15-17 years

Dua Zehra medical report reveals her age between 15-17 years

Articles
Advertisement
Dua Zehra medical report reveals her age between 15-17 years

Image: File

Advertisement
  • Medical report of Dua Zehra submitted in the court revealed her age to be somewhere between 15-17 years
  • A 10-member medical board conducted the examination of the girl
  • Dua Zehra appeared before the medical board in Karachi and underwent various tests to determine her real age on July 2
Advertisement

KARACHI: The medical report of Dua Zehra – the girl who went missing in Karachi and was later found in Lahore – was submitted in the court and revealed that the age of the teenager is between 15-17 years, reported BOL News on Monday.

A 10-member medical board conducted the examination of the girl who asserted that she tied the knot willingly with Zaheer Ahmed and claimed her age as 17 years.

The head of the medical board has submitted the sealed report today to the District and Sessions Courts Judicial Magistrate- East Aftab Bughio. The court will resume proceedings later today and the plaintiff’s lawyer will also appear in court.

On July 2, Dua Zehra appeared before the medical board in Karachi and underwent various tests to determine her real age.

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) had taken Dua Zehra into custody from Lahore and brought her to Karachi. Sindh Police later presented her at Sindh Services Hospital for her age assessment.

Advertisement

Lawyer Jibran Nasir confirmed that Dua Zehra was produced before the medical board for proper medical age assessment.

He said the previous medical report prepared by one medical doctor violated standard practices and procedures. He said the medical report cannot override documentary proof such as NADRA certificates and therefore, the flawed medical report was challenged.

Also Read

Court rejects plea to replace Dua Zehra’s case IO
Court rejects plea to replace Dua Zehra’s case IO

KARACHI: A court on Friday rejected a plea filed by Dua Zehra’s...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hafiz Naeem claims JI deprived of won seats in LG polls
Hafiz Naeem claims JI deprived of won seats in LG polls
Caretaker CM Punjab: PML-N sends nominees for parliamentary committee
Caretaker CM Punjab: PML-N sends nominees for parliamentary committee
Mohsin Naqvi likely to become Punjab caretaker CM
Mohsin Naqvi likely to become Punjab caretaker CM
SC seeks details of beneficiaries under NAB law amendments in PTI tenure
SC seeks details of beneficiaries under NAB law amendments in PTI tenure
Imran Ismail condemns attack on Ali Zaidi and PTI workers
Imran Ismail condemns attack on Ali Zaidi and PTI workers
Pak-Russia IGC meeting begins to promote trade cooperation
Pak-Russia IGC meeting begins to promote trade cooperation
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story