  • Dua Zehra’s medical report presented in court
KARACHI: A sealed report to determine the age of teenage girl Dua Zehra has been submitted to the court by the medical board.

Two days ago, a 10-member medical board conducted a medical examination of Dua Zahra at the Sindh Services Hospital to determine her age.

The head of the medical board has submitted the sealed report in the District and Sessions Courts Judicial Magistrate- East Aftab Bughio. The court will resume proceedings later today and the plaintiff lawyer will also appear in court.

On July 2, Dua Zehra appeared before the medical board in Karachi and underwent various tests to determine her real age.

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) had taken Dua Zehra into custody from Lahore and brought her to Karachi. Sindh Police later presented her at Sindh Services Hospital for her age assessment

Lawyer Jibran Nasir confirmed that Dua Zehra was produced before the medical board for proper medical age assessment.

He said the previous medical report was prepared by one medical doctor was in violation of standard practices and procedure. He said the medical report cannot override documentary proof such as NADRA certificates and therefore, the flawed medical report was challenged.

The test to determine her age is being conducted once again after her father challenged an earlier test that revealed that the girl’s age was between 16 and 17.

Dua Zehra underwent X-ray, forensics and some other tests at the Services Hospital. She was shifted to the Dental Hospital for a dental check-up.

The medical board summoned Dua Zehra’s parents and their lawyer. The medical board asked questions relating from Dua Zahra’s mother about her daughter.

The Sindh Health Department had formed a 10-member medical board headed by Dow Medical College Principal Professor Saba Sohail and including experts in radiology, gynaecology, dentistry, and forensics.

