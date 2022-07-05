Advertisement
ECC approves bid to purchase 500,000 metric tonnes of wheat

  • The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved on Tuesday for the bid to purchase 500,000 metric tonnes of wheat
  • The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Finance Miftah Ismail.
  • During the meeting, the ECC decided that the finance minister would lead a review of the report on the Next Generation Mobile Spectrum. The Committee approved to import 120,000 tons of wheat for Afghanistan under the World Food Program
  • The meeting also approved a grant of Rs 1.93 billion for import policy from Afghanistan and payment of external debt for imports in Pakistani currency
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved on Tuesday for the bid to purchase 500,000 metric tonnes of wheat. The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Finance Miftah Ismail.

According to the details, during the meeting, the ECC decided that the finance minister would lead a review of the report on the Next Generation Mobile Spectrum. The Committee approved to import 120,000 tons of wheat for Afghanistan under the World Food Program (WFP), and it was decided that all the expenses of wheat imported for Afghanistan would be recovered in dollars.

During the meeting, the ECC affirmed consultation with the concerned health departments to declare Lumpy Skin Disease as a National Disease Emergency. The ECC also relaxed the import ban on timber importers till August 31.

The meeting also approved a grant of Rs 1.93 billion for import policy from Afghanistan and payment of external debt for imports in Pakistani currency.
The ECC also authorised the Prime Minister’s Cheap Flour Programme to be expanded to include Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and steps to be taken to increase the number of utility stores. The cost impact of maintaining supplies of five commodities included in the relief package is to be considered.

The ECC meeting was attended by Federal Ministers, Ministers of State, Secretaries, and other senior officials.

