ECC directs for setting up petroleum product prices in a week

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Federal Cabinet has directed Petroleum Division to work out options in consultation with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for setting up petroleum product prices within a week.

Its meeting was held in Islamabad with Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail in the chair.

The ECC directed the Petroleum Division to submit a proposal within a week to regulate the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil after consultation with relevant stakeholders.

For the smooth continuity of oil and gas national supply chain and avoid Pakistan State Oil (PSO) company from being default on international payments, the ECC also decided to clear the outstanding payments accumulated during the period of pervious government and approved an amount of 30 billion rupees as supplementary grant for PSO receivables.

It was also decided in the meeting that the Power Division will make immediate payments of the current outstanding amounts of 20 billion rupees by August 1 and Rs12.8 billion by August 4.

The ECC also directed Finance Division and FBR to submit proposal for generation of 30 billion rupees through taxes within a week.

On another summary of Petroleum Division on price mechanism of petroleum products, the ECC accepted the proposal to use the average of exchange rate for the relevant period rather than the exchange rate of the last day for the current as well as future price determinations.

Meanwhile, fluctuation in prices of petroleum products has taken place as the coalition government has increased the price of high speed diesel by Rs8.95 a litre and the price of petrol has been cut by Rs3.05 a litre.

While, the price of kerosene oil has been increased by Rs4.62 a litre.

The new prices are announced by the Finance Division and they are effective from 12:00 am tonight. The Finance Division in a statement said, “Owing to the fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation, the government has decided to revise the existing prices of petroleum products to pass on the impact to the consumers.”

Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail also shared the new prices on his Twitter account.