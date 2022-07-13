ECP moved to disqualify turncoats from contesting elections: Fawad

LAHORE: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said there is a need to bring revolution through the bypolls or else we will witness a Sri Lanka-like situation in the country

Addressing a press conference alongside former Governor Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, the PTI leader said people deserved change through the ballot boxes or else they situation could get out of control.

“The elites need to understand the situation. We want a soft revolution. We need to bring change through the ballot box or through a Sri Lanka-like situation,” he added.

He decried the pre-poll rigging and attempts to disrupt the election campaign of their party candidates through threats, false cases and harassment. He said police raided a corner meeting of PTI candidate Ali Nawaz and an impression was given that they were acting at someone’s behest.

He also slammed a statement by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for threatening to block passports and CNICs of people heckling PML-N ministers. “I challenge Rana Sanaullah to go to Faisalabad and people will call him a thief,” he added.

Advertisement

He said a petition has been filed in ECP against 19 candidates, except Aleem Khan who is not contesting, who switched allegiances to be disqualified and prevented from contesting elections. He said they will seek their disqualification under Article 62(f) of the Constitution.

He said PML-N ministers are resigning as the election campaign by Maryam Nawaz was a disaster. He said even PML-N workers were not supporting party candidates who were turncoats from other parties. He hoped that the ECP will decide on the matter before the bypolls.

When asked if petition will be filed against pre-polling rigging, he said Omar Ayub has filed the plea in the Supreme Court. Regarding the decision to reduce petroleum prices, he said they will support any move to provide relief to the masses.

He said there is no competition and they will win the bypolls and Hamza Shehbaz will not be the chief minister after July 17. He said MQM and BAP will distance themselves and bring the end of the “imported government” within July.

“Hamza is not the rightful chief minister. If he had some shame, he should step down,” Fawad said, adding that they respect the Supreme Court’s decision but Hamza’s days are outnumbered.

Advertisement

Also Read Fawad Chaudhry moves SC against relief announced by CM Punjab Fawad Chaudhry moved the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the announcement of...

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News. Read more on Latest Pakistan News on bolnews.com