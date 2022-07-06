ECP notifies PTI’s 5 reserve MPAs

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday notified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) members of the Punjab Assembly’s five reserved seats that fell vacant following the de-seating of the party’s legislators over defection

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday notified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) members of the Punjab Assembly’s five reserved seats that fell vacant following the de-seating of the party’s legislators over defection, BOL News reports.

Habkook Rafiq Babbu and Samuel Yaqoob have been announced as members of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab (MPAs) on seats that have accumulated for non-Muslims, as stated by a notification sent by the ECP.

These seats became vacant as a result of Ijaz Masih and Haroon Imran Gill, both of whom were MPAs for the PTI, being de-notified of their positions.

Similarly, Batool Zain, Saira Raza, and Fouzia Abbas Naseem were notified as being women candidates for special seats in the House of Representatives. The defections of Uzma Kardar, Aisha Nawaz, and Sajida Yousaf from the PTI led to the vacating of these seats, which resulted in their denotification.

According to the report, Election Commission last month announced they would delay notifying the public about any new MPAs until after by-elections were held in the province on July 17.

Several PTI members then filed petitions with the ECP, disputing the latter’s decision to delay the issuance of notifications. As it strove to gain a favorable tally in the provincial legislature, the party portrayed it as an “injustice” and voiced doubts about the reasoning behind the stay.

later, the Lahore High Court (LHC) agreed with the PTI and mandated that the ECP notify PTI members of the reserved seats.