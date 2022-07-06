Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
ECP notifies PTI’s 5 reserve MPAs

ECP notifies PTI’s 5 reserve MPAs

Articles
Advertisement
ECP notifies PTI’s 5 reserve MPAs

ECP

Advertisement
  • The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday notified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) members of the Punjab Assembly’s five reserved seats that fell vacant following the de-seating of the party’s legislators over defection
  • Habkook Rafiq Babbu and Samuel Yaqoob have been announced as members of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab (MPAs) on seats that have accumulated for non-Muslims, as stated by a notification sent by the ECP
  • Batool Zain, Saira Raza, and Fouzia Abbas Naseem were notified as being women candidates for special seats in the House of Representatives
  • Election officials last month announced they would delay notifying the public about any new MPAs until after by-elections were held in the province on July 17
    • Advertisement

 

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday notified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) members of the Punjab Assembly’s five reserved seats that fell vacant following the de-seating of the party’s legislators over defection, BOL News reports.

Habkook Rafiq Babbu and Samuel Yaqoob have been announced as members of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab (MPAs) on seats that have accumulated for non-Muslims, as stated by a notification sent by the ECP.
These seats became vacant as a result of Ijaz Masih and Haroon Imran Gill, both of whom were MPAs for the PTI, being de-notified of their positions.

Advertisement

Similarly, Batool Zain, Saira Raza, and Fouzia Abbas Naseem were notified as being women candidates for special seats in the House of Representatives. The defections of Uzma Kardar, Aisha Nawaz, and Sajida Yousaf from the PTI led to the vacating of these seats, which resulted in their denotification.

According to the report, Election Commission last month announced they would delay notifying the public about any new MPAs until after by-elections were held in the province on July 17.

Several PTI members then filed petitions with the ECP, disputing the latter’s decision to delay the issuance of notifications. As it strove to gain a favorable tally in the provincial legislature, the party portrayed it as an “injustice” and voiced doubts about the reasoning behind the stay.

Also Read

Saad: PML-N would win all 20 Punjab assembly seats
Saad: PML-N would win all 20 Punjab assembly seats

Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday expressed faith...

later, the Lahore High Court (LHC) agreed with the PTI and mandated that the ECP notify PTI members of the reserved seats.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
KP CM sends summary to Governor for dissolution of assembly
KP CM sends summary to Governor for dissolution of assembly
SC stops judges from heading committees in flood-hit areas
SC stops judges from heading committees in flood-hit areas
Qureshi slams dual standards in accepting ‘selective’ resignations
Qureshi slams dual standards in accepting ‘selective’ resignations
LHC CJ forms larger bench on Imran Khan's plea against ECP
LHC CJ forms larger bench on Imran Khan's plea against ECP
Karachi elections: Two seats of JI increase, one of PPP cuts
Karachi elections: Two seats of JI increase, one of PPP cuts
PTI candidates complain over ‘rigging’ in Karachi LG polls
PTI candidates complain over ‘rigging’ in Karachi LG polls
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story