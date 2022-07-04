ECP orders cancellation of appointments, transfers in NAB

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has instructed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to cancel the appointments and transfers.

The ECP strongly has strongly taken notice and ordered the District Monitoring Officers (DMO) to immediately cancel the orders of appointments and transfers.

Read more: Imran Khan to kick-off election campaign for Punjab by polls on July 7

It is pertinent to mention the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday removed Shahzad Saleem as the director-general (DG) of Lahore once again. Shahzad Saleem had remained proactive against the Sharifs during his last tenure as the director-general, NAB Lahore, from April 2017 to Dec 2021 and from April 2022 to July 4.

Mirza Sultan, who was serving as DG NAB Sukkur, has replaced Shahzad Saleem as new DG Lahore. Similarly, Saleem has been transferred and posted as Director Awareness and Prevention Division at the NAB (HQ), Islamabad.

Advertisement

Whereas DG Operation Masood Khan was posted as DG NAB Sukkur with immediate effect.

Due to by-elections in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan, the appointment and transfer of government officials is banned.

Read more: CM Punjab announces free electricity for households with up to 100 units of consumption

On the other hand, the ECP in PP-125 Jhang issued notices to the Assistant Chief Minister for Political Affairs for violating the code of conduct and District Monitoring Officer Lahore fined candidate Rana Ahsan Rs 45,000 for violating the code of conduct.

A notice was also issued to Punjab Chief Minister for Political Affairs Rabia Farooqi for violating the code of conduct because Rabia Farooqi visited the constituency in PP-125 Jhang and used government resources. The District Monitoring Officer summoned Rabia Farooqi on July 5 for clarification.