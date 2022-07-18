Advertisement
ECP rejects Imran's allegations

ECP rejects Imran’s allegations

ECP rejects Imran’s allegations

ECP rejects Imran’s allegations. Image: File

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday rejected the allegations levelled by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf I Chairman Imran Khan against the commission as baseless.

An ECP spokesman, in a statement, said there was absolutely no truth in the accusations of Imran Khan. The commission would continue working in accordance with the relevant laws and the Constitution, he added.

Earlier, addressing the nation on Sunday after his party’s landslide victory in Punjab by-elections, Imran Khan lambasted the role of Election Commission of Pakistan and its Commissioner during the by-polls in Punjab.

Read more: Imran Khan lambastes ECP commissioner, demands free and fair elections

He said that he and his party had no trust in this ECP and its commissioner.

He said that the conduct of fair and free election was not possible under the present ECP commissioner.

He recalled that the ECP had not taken any action against Yousuf Raza Gillani’s son who bribed the PTI MNAs to change their loyalty during the Senate elections but after the passage of about one and a half years, no action had been taken against Gillani’s son.

He further said the ECP was not neutral at all as the PPP rigged the local government’s elections in Sindh but the ECP commissioner did not take any action in this regard.

