Educational institutions will reopen today as per schedule: Sindh govt  

Educational institutions will reopen tomorrow as per scheduled: Sindh govt. Image: File

The Sindh Education and Literacy Department in a tweet has announced that all public and private educational institutions will reopen from August 1 (Monday) as per schedule after the summer vacation break.

The spokesperson of the education department on Sunday rejected all rumours about the extension in the vacations in the province’s educational institutions owing to monsoon rains.

The spokesman further said that there was no truth in reports making rounds on social media that summer vacations in Sindh were being extended beyond August 1.

Earlier on Sunday, BOL News reported that all Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) President Kashif Mirza announced the immediate reopening of schools throughout the country by August 1.

According to the BOL News report, APPSF declared the reduction of vacations and private schools from Karachi to Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir would be open from Monday onwards. According to Kashif Mirza, the schools’ federation mandated that areas, where monsoon has caused destruction and flood situations, are exempted from this policy. Moreover, where infrastructure, including school buildings, has been damaged on a large scale, it is also exempt.

As per the details, APPSF has notified the schedule for private schools across Pakistan. After the approval from President Kashif Mirza, the notification informed that the schools would open from August 1 at 7:30 am in the morning till 1:30 pm in the afternoon. For the winter season, the new schedule will be finalized after October 15.

