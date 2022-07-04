The to most expenive cattle is 500 million.

Top ten most expensive animals this in year in Pakistan

Eid ul Adha , or the “Feast of Sacrifice.

Advertisement

Eid ul Adha 2022, or the “Feast of Sacrifice,” commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim, also known as Abraham in Christianity and Judaism willingness ,’s to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as Allah commanded. It is one of the most important holidays in Islam.

Top ten most expensive animals this in year in Pakistan

No. 1

The most expensive castles in the history of Pakistan which is in cattle farm since June first. They eat oil, grass ,fruits etc. that is why these castles are too strong and healthy. The to total amount of this giant cattle is 500 million.

No. 2

Advertisement

Although, the cattle is not looking too healthy but the his unique physique made him special. the amount which is fixed by the owner is 12 lacs. that is too much. see who the lucky will by it?

No. 3

This is another expensive cattle in the market which is too expensive know a days. the brown dots and white skin made hi very attractive. when a common men stand in front him he will look like a little kid. the expected amount is 80 lacs which is too much. so who ever wants it he should full his pocket first.

No. 4

Advertisement

This cattle is found at Elahi cattle farm. This beautiful brown cattle is very expensive due its height and weight. The expected amount is 30 lacs in this eid

No. 5

Due to his giantess this cattle is not less than any one. the people gathered around it and make TikTok videos due to his attractive body. The price of this cattle is 25 lacs.

No. 6

Advertisement

The cattle is called Prince of Pindi. Due to his white skin it attract everyone. anyone who buy it will not sacrifice this cattle because of his cuteness. he will hide at secret place. the amount of this cattle is 30 lacs. which not a small amount.

No. 7

The 80 Kg heavy cattle is found art Afridi cattle farm Karachi. it is very giant and beautiful this cattle looks like an elephant. it have too much meat which can be enough for the whole community. The amount of this cattle is 50 lacs.

No.8

Advertisement

The Surti cattle farm Karachi represent this amazing cattle which so beautiful and amazing. The cattle not only have a lot of meat but the peaks at it head made it special. The peaks totally change its look . Anyone who is interested to buy this cattle he should have 20 lacs in his pocket for Eid ul Adha

No. 9

The above mentioned cattle is topo expensive. the amount of this cattle is 55 lacs this Eid ul Adha. It is very heavy and smart. the meat will cove whole area.

No. 10

Advertisement

This is another expensive cattle which is found in Pakistan know a days. Its rate is 25 lacs due to it s black and white beauty. it will sacrifice this Eid ul Adha in the remembrance of Hazmat Ismail Ali(a.s)

so, these are castles which are trending in Pakistan. the most expensive castles so far. hope the sacrifices will divide meat into poor.

Also Read Five-day Eid ul Adha holidays to be observed in Pakistan Government announces a five-day Eid holiday this year Eid-ul-Adha holidays will be...