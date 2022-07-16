Eight injured as violence continues in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth

KARACHI: The situation remains tense in Sohrab Goth area of Karachi amid riots and violent clashes after communal clashes over the killing a youth in Hyderabad.

Despite the heavy presence of police, the locality witnessed incidents of violence and firing on Friday. Police also resorted to aerial firing to control miscreants who took to the streets and damaged public property.

Unknown men set a car on fire at the city’s Al-Asif Square where eight people were shot. Amid the volatile situation, shops and businesses remained closed at Al-Asif Square and along the Super Highway.

Police and other law enforcers carried out a flag march to provide a sense of security to citizens.A heavy contingent of Police and Rangers remains deployed in the area.

At least eight persons, including a nine-year-old boy, were brought to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital with bullet wounds. They suffered bullet injuries during the violence at Sohrab Goth and Gulshan-i-Maymar.

A traffic police spokesperson said both tracks of the Superhighway remained closed to traffic for several hours because of the protest. Vehicles coming from Hyderabad were diverted from Jamali Pull towards Safoora Goth while the vehicles going to Hyderabad were diverted towards Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon informed that that 28 people were taken into custody for forcing people to shut restaurants across the province. He said Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will investigate those igniting hatred on social media.

Sindh energy minister Imtiaz Sheikh contacted ANP leader Shahi Syed and Riaz Chandio of Jeay Sindh Mahaz and sought their support to control the situation. In response, ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed appealed to remain peaceful.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said the government has ordered authorities to take action against the suspects involved in damaging properties during the Karachi riots.

