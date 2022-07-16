Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Eight injured as violence continues in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth
Eight injured as violence continues in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth

Eight injured as violence continues in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth

Articles
Advertisement
Eight injured as violence continues in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth
Advertisement

KARACHI: The situation remains tense in Sohrab Goth area of Karachi amid riots and violent clashes after communal clashes over the killing a youth in Hyderabad.

Despite the heavy presence of police, the locality witnessed incidents of violence and firing on Friday. Police also resorted to aerial firing to control miscreants who took to the streets and damaged public property.

Unknown men set a car on fire at the city’s Al-Asif Square where eight people were shot. Amid the volatile situation, shops and businesses remained closed at Al-Asif Square and along the Super Highway.

Police and other law enforcers carried out a flag march to provide a sense of security to citizens.A heavy contingent of Police and Rangers remains deployed in the area.

At least eight persons, including a nine-year-old boy, were brought to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital with bullet wounds. They suffered bullet injuries during the violence at Sohrab Goth and Gulshan-i-Maymar.

Advertisement

A traffic police spokesperson said both tracks of the Superhighway remained closed to traffic for several hours because of the protest. Vehicles coming from Hyderabad were diverted from Jamali Pull towards Safoora Goth while the vehicles going to Hyderabad were diverted towards Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon informed that that 28 people were taken into custody for forcing people to shut restaurants across the province. He said Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will investigate those igniting hatred on social media.

Sindh energy minister Imtiaz Sheikh contacted ANP leader Shahi Syed and Riaz Chandio of Jeay Sindh Mahaz and sought their support to control the situation. In response, ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed appealed to remain peaceful.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said the government has ordered authorities to take action against the suspects involved in damaging properties during the Karachi riots.

 

Also Read

Case registered after riots in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth
Case registered after riots in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth

KARACHI: A case has been registered after rioting and violent protests in...

Advertisement

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News. Read more on Latest Pakistan News on bolnews.com

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
President approves conferment of new Diamond Jubilee Award 2022
President approves conferment of new Diamond Jubilee Award 2022
Karachi, French city Marseille declared as sister cities
Karachi, French city Marseille declared as sister cities
Russian Envoy on Afghanistan discusses regional peace with Khar
Russian Envoy on Afghanistan discusses regional peace with Khar
Court approves two-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry 
Court approves two-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry 
Naveed Qamar says data Protection Bill to be passed soon
Naveed Qamar says data Protection Bill to be passed soon
Punjab Caretaker CM Naqvi calls on PM Shehbaz
Punjab Caretaker CM Naqvi calls on PM Shehbaz
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story