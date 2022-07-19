Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Electricity crisis deepens with shortfall of 6,065 MW
Electricity crisis deepens with shortfall of 6,065 MW

Electricity crisis deepens with shortfall of 6,065 MW

Articles
Advertisement
Electricity crisis deepens with shortfall of 6,065 MW

Image: File

Advertisement
  • The electricity shortfall in the country has once again deepened
  • The shortfall has reached 6,065 MW while the demand stands at 28,500 MW
  • The total production currently stays at 22,435 MW
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The electricity shortfall in the country has once again deepened and reached 6,065 MW, reported BOL News.

The details revealed that the total demand for power generation has reached 28,500 MW while the total production currently stays at 22,435 MW.

The prolonged outages have added insult to the injuries of the already inflation-hit nation as the shortfall deepened.

Thermal power plants are generating 1 thousand 120 megawatts of electricity while the total production from private sector power plants is up to 11 thousand megawatts.

On the other hand, wind power plants generate 1100 MW, and solar plants generate 170 MW of electricity. The power generation from bagasse is 160 MW.

Advertisement

The citizens have been braving up to 8 hours of cuts daily in major cities of the country and the duration is even higher in villages and other remote areas.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to devise an effective system for producing cheap electricity to provide relief to domestic consumers and industries.

Also Read

PM Shehbaz orders to devise plan for producing cheap electricity
PM Shehbaz orders to devise plan for producing cheap electricity

ISLAMABAD: PM Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the authorities concerned to devise...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Australian Sikhs vote for Khalistan Referendum defying Modi
Australian Sikhs vote for Khalistan Referendum defying Modi
No harm if provincial, NA elections held on same date: PPP leader
No harm if provincial, NA elections held on same date: PPP leader
PTI condemns efforts to evict Sheikh Rashid from Lal Haveli
PTI condemns efforts to evict Sheikh Rashid from Lal Haveli
Imran will be candidate for by-polls of 33 NA seats, says Qureshi
Imran will be candidate for by-polls of 33 NA seats, says Qureshi
Govt will try to keep masses away from effects of IMF agreement: Shazia Marri
Govt will try to keep masses away from effects of IMF agreement: Shazia Marri
President, PM express grief over Lasbela bus accident
President, PM express grief over Lasbela bus accident
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story