Electricity crisis deepens with shortfall of 6,065 MW

ISLAMABAD: The electricity shortfall in the country has once again deepened and reached 6,065 MW, reported BOL News.

The details revealed that the total demand for power generation has reached 28,500 MW while the total production currently stays at 22,435 MW.

The prolonged outages have added insult to the injuries of the already inflation-hit nation as the shortfall deepened.

Thermal power plants are generating 1 thousand 120 megawatts of electricity while the total production from private sector power plants is up to 11 thousand megawatts.

On the other hand, wind power plants generate 1100 MW, and solar plants generate 170 MW of electricity. The power generation from bagasse is 160 MW.

The citizens have been braving up to 8 hours of cuts daily in major cities of the country and the duration is even higher in villages and other remote areas.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to devise an effective system for producing cheap electricity to provide relief to domestic consumers and industries.

