  Emergency declared in Balochistan, heavy rain kills 17
Emergency declared in Balochistan, heavy rain kills 17

Articles
  • Balochistan government has declared an emergency in the rain-hit province
  • The death toll reached 17 with several injured during the heavy rainfall
  • The rain continued for the second day on Wednesday resulting in several incidents
QUETTA: The Balochistan government has declared an emergency in the rain-hit province as the death toll reached 17 with several injured during the heavy rainfall, reported Bol News on Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall lashed Quetta city and wreaked havoc there in the last 24 hours. Several rain-related incidents were reported across the city and the local government has to declare an emergency.

The notification was issued by the NDMA which said that the Quetta district was hit by calamity owing to heavy monsoon rainfall and an emergency has been imposed.

The rain continued for the second day on Wednesday resulting in several incidents including house collapse.

As per details, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Pishin and Harnai districts have been the most affected by the rains.

The concerned authorities have issued a high alert across the province that more heavy rains were predicted by the meteorological department and said that the ongoing monsoon spell will continue for the next three more days. Army, FC, and levies forces were also put on high alert to deal with any untoward situation.

