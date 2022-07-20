Advertisement
Faisalabad inmate tortured to death by jail officials

Faisalabad inmate tortured to death by jail officials

Articles
Faisalabad inmate tortured to death by jail officials

A 28-year-old prisoner died after being tortured.

LAHORE: The incidents of violence and torture against prisoners continue in the jails of Punjab as another inmate died in Faisalabad.

A 28-year-old prisoner died after being allegedly tortured by officers and employees of Central Jail Faisalabad. In this regard, a case has been registered against ten prison officials.

Inspector General Jail Punjab took notice of the incident and formed a committee consisting of five officers including DIG Jail. The committee will submit the report after determining those responsible within a day.

A case number 1115/22 has been registered in Saddar police station. According to FIR, the inmate Imran Mushtaq was imprisoned in Central Jail Faisalabad.

The prisoner’s relatives were informed by the jail administration that Mushtaq’s condition has worsened and he has been shifted to the hospital. When the family reached the hospital, the body of Mushtaq was found lying there.

On the family’s insistence, Jail Superintendent Chaudhry Asghar said that Mushtaq was tortured by jail officials and succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s father has registered a case Deputy Superintendent Jail Fazal Elahi Lada. A murder case has been registered against Assistant Superintendent Jail Jalal Khan, Chief Warden Sarfaraz and ten other jail employees.

 

 

